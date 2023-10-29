Some core values and ideals which have made America great

In times of progressive dysfunctional ideas which degrade culture and family life, create political deadlock, and foster incompetence or corruption, it is important to reflect on some of the core values and ideals which made America great.

These values and ideals should be resurrected as guiding principles with which to move forward.

The United States was founded on the principle of individual freedom and liberty. The idea that individuals have inherent rights and freedoms that should be protected by the government is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. This commitment to personal freedom has been the driving force in shaping the nation’s character.

The United States is a representative democratic republic where citizens have the right to vote for their leaders and participate in the political process. The idea of government by the people and for the people has been a fundamental principle since the nation’s inception.

The concept of equality under the law and the belief that all individuals are created equal has been a guiding principle. The struggle for civil rights and social justice has been an ongoing effort to fulfill this ideal but currently left-wing input is impeding civil rights and making a mockery out of social justice by labeling almost everything racist including math and science.

The United States is a nation governed by the rule of law. This means that everyone, including those in positions of power, is subject to the same laws and principles. The legal system is designed to ensure justice and protect individual rights. Unfortunately, big money and excellent lawyers give an individual or corporation more justice, especially when they are defendants in court. This is why class action suits and anti-trust suits are probably the only possible way to make big money accountable for their illegalities.

The United States has a long history of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. This spirit of creativity and risk-taking has driven economic growth and technological advancements.

The value placed on individual initiative and self-reliance has been a central aspect of the American ethos. This led to a culture of personal responsibility and self-determination which is now being assaulted by the left wing trying to impose dependency on the government.

The United States is often referred to as a “melting pot” of cultures and backgrounds. The acceptance of diversity and the idea of a pluralistic society have contributed to the country’s cultural richness and economic vitality.

The U.S. Constitution protects the freedom of religion, allowing people to practice their faith or choose not to follow any religion without government interference. This has been a cornerstone of American society. However, Muslim Shaia Law is not totally compatible with law, especially as it relates to marital rights between a man and a woman.

The belief in the American Dream, where individuals can achieve success through smart hard work and determination, has been a driving force for many immigrants and citizens alike.

A strong tradition of philanthropy and community engagement has played a crucial role in addressing societal challenges and promoting the common good.

The right to life is the most fundamental if you include liberty and property. It means that every individual has the inherent right to exist and live without fear of unjust harm, violence, or deprivation of life. This principle forms the basis for laws against murder, genocide, and other forms of violence that threaten human life. The right to life is considered inviolable, and governments are typically tasked with protecting the right through law enforcement and the justice system.

The right to property means that individuals have the right to acquire, use, and dispose of their possessions as they see fit. It’s not just about physical belongings but also includes intellectual property, such as inventions and ideas. This right supports the idea that individuals should be able to enjoy the fruits of their labor and have the incentive to work and invest. It also underpins the concept of economic freedom and private ownership, which are central to capitalist economic systems which are being radically distorted by permitted monopolistic practices.

Throughout U.S. history, there have been struggles and debates over the extent to which these values are upheld and who benefits from them. The greatness of the United States is often measured by its ongoing efforts to live up to these ideals and to address the disparities and injustices that have arisen in pursuit of these principles.

