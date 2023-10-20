What is wrong with Joe’s chin?

Be careful what you wish for is right. How many times have we all wished that our politicians would grow some cojones?

Now, obviously we meant it figuratively, but somehow, someway, something got very screwed up, and it looks like we strangely got our wish... literally. Joe Biden seems to have grown… a pair… on his chin:

WTF happened to Joe Biden’s chin? pic.twitter.com/wwyQS6l2iJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 19, 2023

I don’t prefer to be crass, but what in the tarnation is going on with him? We all know he’s had quite a bit of plastic surgery over the years, so my first thought was perhaps chin augmentation gone awry? Yet, when I looked up what the implants actually look like, it appears to be a single piece that runs basically around the base of the mandible, and doesn’t really explain two protruding lumps. I mean, extreme body modification is a ludicrous speculation, so what in the world are they?

Honestly who knows, but what we can be certain of, is that he’s actually falling apart at the seams.

Remember when they had a cow over a perspiring Rudy Giuliani with a streak of melting hair dye running down his face?

Or what about when they mocked President Trump mercilessly for cautiously stepping down the ramp at West Point, implying his age, 73, was a limiting factor in his ability to function as a president should, and that he may not be as healthy and fit as he led everyone to believe?

Now, they have an octogenarian mumbling from notecards in his lap as he drifts off to sleep with what can only be described as a chin scrotum.

Naturally the memes—my favorite part of this dumpster fire production—were incredible, and not only was Biden the star of the show, but Antony Blinken too:

Hello Darkness Blinken edition pic.twitter.com/c4HTQ8yJsO — Expose Them (@ExposeDarkDeeds) October 19, 2023

What. A. Creep.

Here are a couple more, for laughs:

Finally there's a use for Biden.



His ballsack chin makes the perfect "B". pic.twitter.com/NSoPN2CD2O — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) October 20, 2023

And:

Image from X.