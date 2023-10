How low can you go?

On the day that Gallup reported bad news for the U.S. news media, the folks in the newsrooms lost their common sense over a hospital story.

In a heartbeat they confirmed why the public doesn’t trust them.

Not good.

And then the hospital story or should I say the fiction about the Israeli Air Force bombing a hospital in Gaza and killing civilians.

So what's going on in those newsrooms populated by the best and the brightest?

The New York Post has a good idea