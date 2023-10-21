« CNN praises the IRS for ‘cracking down’ on tax cheats… fails to realize they just described Hunter Biden | Byron Donalds throws his hat into the ring for Speaker »
October 21, 2023
How low can you go?
On the day that Gallup reported bad news for the U.S. news media, the folks in the newsrooms lost their common sense over a hospital story.
In a heartbeat they confirmed why the public doesn’t trust them.
Let's look at Gallup first:
Not good.
And then the hospital story or should I say the fiction about the Israeli Air Force bombing a hospital in Gaza and killing civilians.
So what's going on in those newsrooms populated by the best and the brightest?
The New York Post has a good idea:
It really shouldn’t need repeating, but the tale of the Gaza hospital explosion again shows: Don’t. Believe. Hamas.The terror group claimed Israel had leveled Al-Ahli Arab hospital with an airstrike, eliciting outrage from around the world as its allies screamed war crime and the media rushed to prop up Hamas’ story.Now, after a frenzied stretch of Israel-blaming, hard evidence shows that 1) the hospital was not leveled but just had its parking lot hit by a rocket and 2) the rocket was fired by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, not Israel.But don’t take our word for it!The IDF has released audio of two Hamas operatives saying, quite literally, that the rocket is “from us” (i.e. Islamist combatants trying to destroy Israel).We’re not sure why any reputable journo ever believed Hamas in the first place.
But they did. The reputable "journos" bought it without any hesitation. Why? I am not sure but maybe it was too easy to fall for those videos of ambulances dragging people out of the area.
A video speaks louder than the truth?
Maybe they like badgering Israel rather than doing any serious reporting about how Hamas is actually hurting the Palestine people.
Or maybe they are not serious people which is why more and more Americans are not trusting them anymore.
Again, back to Gallup: "the current assessment of the media the grimmest in Gallup’s history."
Like that song goes, "How low can you go"? Not too much more because the reputation of the media is crashing to the bottom faster than a sinking ship.
Image: Screen shot from Fox News video clip, via YouTube