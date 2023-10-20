CNN praises the IRS for ‘cracking down’ on tax cheats… fails to realize they just described Hunter Biden

CNN operatives can’t really be so naïve that they actually believe the IRS wouldn’t have been able to collect these taxes without passing the falsely named “Inflation Reduction Act” can they?

From CNN, via Yahoo News:

The Internal Revenue Service has collected $160 million in back taxes this year by cracking down on millionaires who haven’t paid what they owe, the agency said Friday. The recent effort to target high-income individuals has been boosted by an increase in federal funding provided by Democrats last year through the Inflation Reduction Act. Republicans have criticized the amount of money the IRS is getting, and future funding is uncertain. In September, the IRS started seeking back taxes from about 1,600 taxpayers with income above $1 million and more than $250,000 in tax debt. So far, the IRS has closed 100 of those cases, collecting $122 million, it said Friday. Earlier this year, the IRS collected $38 million from more than 175 high-income earners. That brings the total to $160 million so far this year.

Funny enough though, none of these nabbed “high-income earners” cheating the government and the people were Hunter Biden; read below:

In one successful case, an individual was ordered to pay more than $15 million in restitution last month for falsifying personal expenses as deductible business expenses, including the construction of a 51,000-square-foot mansion complete with an outdoor pool and pool house, as well as tennis, basketball and bocce courts, according to an IRS press release. The person also falsified expenses for luxury vehicles, artwork, country club memberships and homes for his children.

Notice the “falsifying personal expenses as deductible business expenses” included a fancy home and country club dues… not “prostitutes” and “sex club” dues. Remember when Fox News reported this:

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, counted payments to prostitutes and dues for a sex club on his tax returns as expenses for his ‘consulting’ business, according to whistleblower testimony to Congress.

Hunter Biden failed to pay taxes some years, and allegedly raided his own daughter’s college savings account to pay for prostitutes (and who knows what else). This behavior certainly constitutes fraud, but the IRS and the (In)Justice Department have been extremely soft on him. He is the son of a Democrat president, therefore, he is special.

The media and other Democrats have known how Joe enabled his family to collect kickbacks around the world because of his powerful political position and really don’t give a damn.

From a Whyy article titled “Inside Hunter Biden’s tax crimes: How the president’s son blew off the IRS while making millions” we find this:

The lawyer and businessman repeatedly admitted in court that he broke the law while ignoring request after request by associates to pay tax debts.

Incidentally, there is no statute of limitations for people like Hunter who intentionally commit criminal tax evasion. So why are the prosecutors acting like there is? Why is the public intentionally being misinformed? From a legal outlet:

As such, a taxpayer that commits a criminal offense such as tax evasion has to be prosecuted within 6 years. On the other hand, there is no statute of limitations for a taxpayer that has committed a civil offense such as tax fraud.

The IRS doesn’t deserve a dime until they investigate all of the Bidens, and all of their shell companies that do nothing but collect and distribute kickbacks.

And, made obvious by this embarrassing piece from CNN, mainstream media outlets should have to register themselves as lobbyists and report all their political donations to the Democrats. After all, they are just Democrat shills.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.