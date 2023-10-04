Trump trial: The camera never lies

The judge presiding over the New York civil fraud case against President Donald Trump decided to invite the media cameras into the courtroom, but what became obvious is the camera never lies.

I don’t doubt for a moment that showing Trump at bay motivated Judge Arthur Engoron’s allowing of the media to show the beginning of the proceedings. Trump gave the cameras nothing: no anxious movements and no emotional reactions to feed the media pundits.

Instead, viewers saw the mad dog glare of New York Attorney General Letitia James focused on Trump like a laser.

Maybe her stare was genuine or maybe she was playing for the cameras? Maybe both?

Anyway. As the photogs made their way out, Engoron gladly removed his glasses and flashed a creepy smile for the cameras as if he landed the big one.

Two images of the mockery of justice playing out before the American people: James, portraying the absolute hatred the left and the Uniparty have against Trump, while Engorons’s inappropriate smirk/smile reeked of smug satisfaction. I bet he was thinking, “Yeah, I’m presiding over Trump, squirming in front of cameras. Not quite a perp-walk, but it will do.”

Uh, guys?

Trump wasn’t the one looking bad in court. In fact, thanks for boosting his already astronomical polling. Thanks also for revealing your true spiteful selves to the American people.

The camera never lies.

With Trump’s mugshot, the anger, disgust, and determination of patriots reflected in Trump’s flinty visage. This certainly wasn’t the case with Attorney General James and Judge Engoron.

Viewers not only witnessed the hatred, pettiness, and smallness of the left, but also the corruption of America’s legal system through the reactions of these two. James and Engoron are symbolic of a system no longer trained on murderers, thieves, and other criminals, but on political enemies.

Again, the camera never lies.

Keep in mind that this is the latest effort to piss-off and demoralize Trump supporters, especially those on the fence. One thing lefties can’t resist is a show-trial parading the enemies of the state. It’s in their commie-centric hearts.

This is already blowing up in their faces since an appellate judge nullified 80 percent of the charges , due to statute of limitations, in June. Not a good beginning, but hey… at least the cameras were let in.

Dex Bahr blogs at the Discerning Pundit.com and is the author of the new book, American Christian: A Treatise of Spiritual, Cultural and Political Discernment, now on sale at Amazon. He is also the author of No Christian Man is and Island: Leading the Spiritual Quest in America’s Culture Wars.

Image: Screen shot from Forbes video, via YouTube