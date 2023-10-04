A conservative (not a Republican) take on Kevin McCarthy’s ouster

Republicans are in mourning: Matt Gaetz, the irresponsible renegade with the pointed chin, has ousted Kevin McCarthy, and America is racing to Armageddon. There’s a possibility the Republicans are right. After all, Democrats helped push McCarthy out, which can mean only nefarious things. However, there’s also a chance that they’re very, very wrong and that this is the kick in the pants Republicans need to understand that they had better start choosing America over “collegiality,” which means globalism.

To appreciate what I’m going to write, you must know where I’m coming from: I am a registered Republican because we have a two-party system, and the Republican party is not the Democrat party. That doesn’t mean I like Republicans.

I once was a registered Democrat. I believed in the party's goals: a thriving economy benefitting all, racial harmony, equal rights for women, and support for Israel, the only liberal democracy in the Middle East. I abandoned the Democrat party when I realized that its true goals (once unspoken, now in the open) were to break the economy, balkanize us along racial lines, destroy men, destroy Israel and, as an added bonus, destroy families and children. I deeply dislike Democrats.

Image: Nancy takes the gavel from McCarthy, 2019 (which she wielded aggressively). YouTube screen grab.

The Republican party was the only real option, but it’s long been undeserving of respect. Republican party practices never achieve the goals it currently espouses, such as a thriving economy benefitting all, racial harmony, strong families, children safe from predators, a real border, and an end to foreign wars that don’t benefit America in the short or long term. Instead—and you’ve probably noticed this—when push comes to shove, just enough Republicans invariably collapse in spineless heaps to hand victory to the Democrats (and to China, naturally).

Moreover—and you surely noticed this, too—when a man came along who promised to build that economy, build the wall, tear down racial barriers, protect children from predators, and stop abortion, some Republicans fought him as aggressively as the Democrats did, while others passively stood down. If it hadn’t been for Republican pushback and passivity, Trump would have been the most successful two-term president in American history, revitalizing the economy, ending Obamacare, sealing the border to all but legal immigrants or true refugees, stopping the LGBTQ+ takeover of American schools, cowing geopolitical enemies, etc.

And yes, I know Trump didn’t campaign to end extreme LGBTQ+ ideologies or keep cities safe from crime but, if he’d been as overwhelming a force as he should have been, none of the chaos and perversion now in play would have happened. That he wasn’t the force he should have been was because of the Republican party.

The Republican party—the Vichy party in American politics—owes its loyalty to D.C., to corporations, and to global interests, not to ordinary Americans. Nothing more clearly shows this than the battle over Obamacare. Sundance has a detailed summary, which I urge you to read, but I’ll do the short version.

Americans did not want Obamacare, but the Democrats controlling D.C. following Obama’s election forced it through anyway. In 2010, Republicans campaigned on the promise to repeal Obamacare. Voters gave them Congress…and Republicans didn’t even pass a bill. In 2012, the cycle repeated. In 2014, the cycle repeated. In 2016, the cycle repeated. It’s true that Obama would have vetoed a bill repealing Obamacare, but the point is that Republicans didn’t even bother to make a symbolic vote, forcing Obama to veto it.

On issue after issue, Republicans never try. Part of it is because, unlike the monolith that is leftism (although that monolith is fragmenting as special interest groups turn on each other in the quest for political spoils), individual Republicans represent a spectrum of political ideas. But part of it is because, as I said, the Republican party itself is not loyal to Americans. Between the one and the other, Republicans will always bail on voters:

Let me explain why the ouster of Speaker McCarthy is a good thing.



When Democrats are in power, they ruthlessly and aggressively pursue the agenda their voters elected them on, with a united front.



When Republicans are in power, they immediately abandon the campaign promises… — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) October 3, 2023

No wonder that conservatives believe that Kevin McCarthy wasn’t there for America but was, instead, there for the Vichy class that sides with the leftist, globalist, anti-family, anti-child agenda:

The fact that McCarthy won’t run for Speaker again shows me he never intended to fulfill his promises



He was there to work for Pelosi, hide the J6 tapes, not impeach Biden, not subpoena Hunter, keep the money flowing to Ukraine, and allow the Deep State to take down Trump



Gaetz… — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 4, 2023

The old saying says, “Be careful what you wish for; you might get it.” Democrats joined with Matt Gaetz to oust McCarthy because they expect chaos and dysfunction that voters will blame on Republicans, tarnishing the brand. Conservatives joined with Gaetz because they believe that new leadership will infuse spine and unity into Republicans. Given that unifying Republicans is like herding cats—angry cats, passive cats, greedy cats, and stupid cats—this is a tall order.

As for me, I devoutly hope that it’s the Democrats, not the conservatives, who, having gotten their wish, live to regret it.

UPDATE: I barely post this, and an interesting tweet comes across my desk, showing the anger conservatives feel about the Republican party and its operatives:

Interim Speaker Patrick McHenry agressively slams the gavel as he and 200+ other Republicans fume over Kevin McCarthy's ousting.



Where was this anger as millions of migrants poured over the southern border?



Where was this anger as US debt rises over $33T?



Where was this anger… pic.twitter.com/ewW2nvroZN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2023

Also, as always, Don Surber has wise insights about what happened, including bringing the receipts about the Republican class being angry about what happened, even as Americans know that the weak sisters must go if this country is to be saved.

One more recommended post: Daniel Greenfield writes that Republicans no longer remember their mission.