Bob Menendez scandal is no different from what politicians do all the time

New Jersey’s Senator Bob Menendez is being charged, completely appropriate given the details, for allegedly lining his pockets in exchange for what appears to be political support for Egypt.

But Menendez’s apparent behavior is no different from that of countless other Democrat lawmakers; below are a few examples of Democrats as a whole accepting campaign contributions in return for favorable policies and regulations.

People associated with Planned Parenthood donate to Democrats. In return, Democrats kickback hundreds of millions of dollars per year to the organization, while promoting abortion on demand. From an article a few months back published by the Charlotte Lozier Institute with new data on the abortion giant:

Taxpayer funding in the form of government grants, contracts, and Medicaid reimbursements hit $670.4 million, or almost $1.9 million per day–an annual increase of $1 million from the previous year to make up 35% of Planned Parenthood’s overall revenue.

Not only does PP get all this taxpayer money, but Democrats and the politicized Justice Department conspire to close down Crisis Pregnancy Centers. Heaven forbid that pregnant women are lovingly supported and listened to, with total transparency about both the reality of abortion, and choosing life.

Lawyers, with the highest per capita presence in the world, overwhelmingly donate to Democrats and in response, Democrats continue to build out the Fourth Branch and federal agencies, guaranteeing plenty of lucrative opportunities for attorneys.

Teachers’ unions overwhelmingly support Democrats and in return they get boatloads of money, no matter how poor the results are for the children. They also block vouchers for poor and minority students that would allow these students better options, and a way to withhold money from bad educators.

Green pushers almost exclusively donate to Democrats. In return they get billions of taxpayer dollars, and countless government agencies waging lawfare and regulation against their competitors who produce reasonably-priced and reliable energy, as well as provide the raw materials for thousands of everyday products.

The following are a few examples of politicians lining their pockets with campaign funds, which according to the Federal Election Commission, is “prohibited.”

Bernie Sanders is one of the biggest abusers. Instead of taking kickbacks directly, like Menendez, he launders the money through his campaign committee and then siphons off a significant amount. From Fox News in August:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders quietly funneled $200,000 from his campaign's coffers to his wife's nonprofit institute, which appears to do very little work and pays six figures’ worth of compensation to her son, Fox News Digital has found.

In 2016, The Washington Free Beacon reported more of the same.

The Atlantic, reported on Sanders and Joe Biden:

Since the 1970s, Senator Bernie Sanders, who has spent his entire career railing against the political establishment, and Joe Biden, who likes to point out that he was for years the poorest member of the Senate, have repeatedly directed campaign dollars to close relatives.

Maxine Waters is also a serial offender:

The re-election campaign of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., shelled out another $8,000 to her daughter in September, adding to over $1 million the congresswoman has paid her daughter over the past nearly two decades.

Squad member Cori Bush redirected funds to her “partner” (now husband) for private security.

I am sure this is the tip of the iceberg for politicians illegally using campaign funds to enrich themselves and their families.

The media, the Justice Department, and other Democrats clearly know of this criminal activity but don’t care. These politicians are above the law. The media and Garland should stop pretending that there is never preferential treatment. It is pathetic when supposed journalists continue to peddle the lie that there is no evidence Joe Biden did anything wrong.

It is clearly corrupt and bad for America when powerful politicians use their position to sell access and peddle influence, and the Clintons and Bidens have taken this to a new level.

Instead of directly taking cash like Menendez, Hillary took donations to the Clinton Foundation where she could reward friends and supporters. Bill and Chelsea also secured high-fee speaking engagements. You can tell that these payments were “pay-to-play” because they mostly dried up when Hillary no longer had power.

Poor Menendez, it took him years to collect $500,000 in cash, $100,000 in gold bars, and a Mercedes convertible. The Clintons could get all that with one speech in China.

And then there are the Bidens. Instead of stuffing cash in drawers, they got millions in wire transfers that they laundered through shell corporations that had no actual business.

A huge number of the media, Democrats, bureaucrats, and Republicans move in lockstep against Trump because he was an outsider who was trying to give the power, money, and freedom to the private sector, and swamp creatures want their powerbase to remain intact.

