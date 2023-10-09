Trump leads Biden in battleground states nationwide

To say Joe Biden and his troupe are a complete mess is a gross understatement, and even the fake polls can’t do much to downplay the absolute disdain a growing number of Americans have for him and his collaborators.

President Donald Trump is leading Biden in multiple recent battleground state polls and national surveys, demonstrating the former president’s continued political success despite being indicted four times by the Biden regime’s weaponized Department of Justice.

Trump leads Biden in key swing states by multiple points, with some polling analysts telling the Daily Caller that recent surveys appear to be trending in Trump’s favor.

“[Trump] can absolutely win a general election, that has always been true, and his odds get better every day Joe Biden is president,’ OnMessage Inc. pollster Nathan Klein told the Daily Caller.

Klein also added:

‘The positive movement for Trump we’ve been seeing in the presidential race seems real. I wouldn’t go as far as to say Trump has an outright advantage yet, as many of the swing state polling leads are within the margin of error.’

“But Trump certainly is experiencing a bump, helped by some political environment factors and the current perception of the incumbent President,” he continued, before citing that 70% of Americans feel as if the country is headed in the wrong direction and that Biden’s approval rating stands at 40%.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that Trump is leading Biden by six points in swing states that were extraordinarily close in the 2020 presidential election: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

A Quinnipiac University survey released last week found that in Pennsylvania, Trump leads by 2 points. Among independent voters, Biden trails by 9 points.

In Georgia, where Trump was indicted for his attempts to “overturn” the 2020 presidential election, the former president also leads Biden 47-38%, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll that was released on Sept. 15, 2023.

In North Carolina, Trump is also ahead of Biden by four points, marking a three-point increase from when Trump won the state in 2020.

Also from the article:

‘It’s important to remember that Trump only lost Arizona, Georgia, and Wisconsin by about 40,000 votes combined. So, the assumption that Biden would cruise to re-election if Trump becomes the nominee was flawed from the start,’ said Klein.

As if Democrats don’t have enough to worry about, given their unfavorable presidential candidate and record on crucial issues such as immigration, the Washington Post recently released a poll, showing Trump ahead of Biden by a whopping 10 points.

