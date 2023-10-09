Venezuelan illegals protest those work permits from Joe Biden, demand bigger benefit packages instead

Not all migrants are alike. You have legal immigrants, who are usually industrious strivers, paying every cost, and living by rule of law. You have a very small number of valid asylum seekers and refugees. You have illegal immigrants, who also are strivers, and other than breaking U.S. immigration law, could be desireable contributors, too. You have criminals, who can't get into the U.S. any way except illegally and who ply their trade once in.

And then you have illegals like these, who break in to demand free stuff.

The Venezuelan migrants in NYC are now protesting to get rid of the work permit. They’re saying they just want a raise in food stamps pic.twitter.com/eM8Gye9tEF — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) October 7, 2023

⚡️🚨🔥 ILLEGAL migrants from Venezuela are on OUR STREETS protesting for higher food stamps and better housing.



While luxuriating in $300-$500 per night Hotel rooms. This is only the tip of the iceberg. 🤬 Venezuela 🇻🇪 the same people planting their flags in the Del Rio River. pic.twitter.com/X9wvj4WPGJ — Joni Job (@jj_talking) October 6, 2023

It's astonishing. Many people here illegally would jump at the chance for a legal work permit, which Joe Biden extended by fiat to 500,000 Venezuelans, through a controversial and blanket temporarily protected status.

These guys don't want them. They view an invitation to work as an insult. They want bigger food stamp packages, better state-provided housing and more benefits.

They are not the first Venezuelans of this type that we have seen in Joe Biden's migrant surge, either. In January, hundreds of Venezuelan illegals organized protests about the kind of housing they were getting in New York City, calling for free public housing for themselves. I wrote about that here.

At the time, the New York Post noted that the migrants making the demands sounded as though they had been coached by their NGOs servicing them.

Maybe so. But more likely, this is what they learned in their home country, which for years was led by the socialist dictator Hugo Chavez. Chavez taught them from birth that the world owed them a living and they were entitled to a life of ease at the expense of "the rich," meaning, anyone with a regular paycheck.

These illegals protesting now are Chavista-trained Venezuelans, infected with the Chavista bug of state dependency. That's not only what Hugo taught, it's what they want.

Chavistas in America, calling for gringo to pay their way. It should be noted that with all that free time on their hands and no education or skills to speak of, they frequently overlap with the criminal class, and they always assimilate into the U.S. underclass.

Now they have the temerity to protest on the streets of the country they illegally broke into and publicly call for American taxpayers to pay for their lifestyle.

Other than criminals, these illegals should be the first illegals to be rounded up and bound for deportation.

But Joe Biden issues them work permits, a privilege other illegals don't get, and they view it as an outrage.

Now they're actually protesting.

Something's wrong here and Joe Biden has some explaining to do.