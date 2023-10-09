Biden the Weak: Too many dots to count

When all Biden’s policies and decisions of weakness are added up, the violent Iran-backed Hamas attack of Israel is easy to explain.

Let’s connect the dots:

Biden ignores follow-up on the magnificent Nobel-deserving Trump Abraham Accords as a basis for Arab-Israeli peace. Iran starts fomenting a slow undermining against the Abraham Accords.

Biden curtails American oil and gas exploitation just as Trump’s policies were leading to American energy independence.

Biden tries to appease Putin by supporting the Nordstream pipeline to weaken Europe and NATO

Biden botches his abrupt poorly-planned weak departure from Afghanistan against NATO allies’ opinion and that of his own generals.

Biden dithers about an obvious coming attack by Putin against Ukraine -- then gives too little too late for an outright defeat of Putin.

In a desperate attempt to reactivate the bogus and always flawed Iran nuclear deal, Biden gives Iran, the sponsor of anti-Israel terror, $6 billion along with other look-the-other-way appeasement.

Surprise! Hamas attacks Israel as other Iran sponsored forces like Hezb’allah gather for action in the region.

Biden will soon connect with the next dot -- his buddy in corruption, President Xi.

Image: Quinn Shanahan