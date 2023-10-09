« Once again, Bob Gates was right about Joe Biden
October 9, 2023

Biden the Weak: Too many dots to count

By Peter Olsson

When all Biden’s policies and decisions of weakness are added up, the violent Iran-backed Hamas attack of Israel is easy to explain.

Let’s connect the dots:

  • Biden ignores follow-up on the magnificent Nobel-deserving Trump Abraham Accords as a basis for Arab-Israeli peace. Iran starts fomenting a slow undermining against the Abraham Accords.
  • Biden curtails American oil and gas exploitation just as Trump’s policies were leading to American energy independence.
  • Biden tries to appease Putin by supporting the Nordstream pipeline to weaken Europe and NATO
  • Biden botches his abrupt poorly-planned weak departure from Afghanistan against NATO allies’ opinion and that of his own generals.
  • Biden dithers about an obvious coming attack by Putin against Ukraine -- then gives too little too late for an outright defeat of Putin.
  • In a desperate attempt to reactivate the bogus and always flawed Iran nuclear deal, Biden gives Iran, the sponsor of anti-Israel terror, $6 billion along with other look-the-other-way appeasement.

Surprise! Hamas attacks Israel as other Iran sponsored forces like Hezb’allah gather for action in the region.

Biden will soon connect with the next dot -- his buddy in corruption, President Xi.

