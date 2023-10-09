October 9, 2023
Biden the Weak: Too many dots to count
When all Biden’s policies and decisions of weakness are added up, the violent Iran-backed Hamas attack of Israel is easy to explain.
Let’s connect the dots:
- Biden ignores follow-up on the magnificent Nobel-deserving Trump Abraham Accords as a basis for Arab-Israeli peace. Iran starts fomenting a slow undermining against the Abraham Accords.
- Biden curtails American oil and gas exploitation just as Trump’s policies were leading to American energy independence.
- Biden tries to appease Putin by supporting the Nordstream pipeline to weaken Europe and NATO
- Biden botches his abrupt poorly-planned weak departure from Afghanistan against NATO allies’ opinion and that of his own generals.
- Biden dithers about an obvious coming attack by Putin against Ukraine -- then gives too little too late for an outright defeat of Putin.
- In a desperate attempt to reactivate the bogus and always flawed Iran nuclear deal, Biden gives Iran, the sponsor of anti-Israel terror, $6 billion along with other look-the-other-way appeasement.
Surprise! Hamas attacks Israel as other Iran sponsored forces like Hezb’allah gather for action in the region.
Biden will soon connect with the next dot -- his buddy in corruption, President Xi.
Image: Quinn Shanahan