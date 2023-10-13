The Biden administration has big welfare plans for illegal aliens

Thanks to an activist Supreme Court, illegal aliens are entitled to all sorts of existing benefits. No wonder, then, that the Biden administration, having invited in millions of illegals, many from countries that wish us ill, has big plans to hand them billions in welfare payments. It has also emerged that the administration is threatening banks that, quite intelligently, don’t want to loan money to illegal aliens. This is the Cloward-Piven strategy on rocket fuel.

As of January, U.S. citizens have been indirectly funding illegal aliens to the tune of about $150.7 billion per year. Ten months later, thanks to Joe Biden’s grotesquely illegal open border (something that ought to have seen him impeached during his first year in the White House), we have millions more illegal aliens.

Moreover, due to a 1982 Supreme Court opinion authored by five leftist justices, America is required by law to hand all sorts of benefits to illegal aliens, everything from education to food programs to medical care. Even that doesn’t count the intangible costs they impose on Americans, whether by driving up rental costs, taking away jobs, or overburdening the criminal justice system.

If you thought things were bad already, though, it’s about to get worse. The Biden administration has plans (almost certainly unconstitutional and illegal) to hand over billions more in food, housing, and medical care to illegal aliens. (Think about that as you struggle with inflations effects on your grocery bill, rent, and healthcare costs.)

The record number of non-detained migrants being monitored by the federal agency — 2.4 million more than before Biden became president — was buried in paperwork detailing its “Release and Reporting Management” (RRM) program. The plan is for vendors to join ICE’s monitoring of migrants through ankle monitors, phone apps and in-person check-ins. However, the initiative also aims to provide a range of other perks to the non-citizens on the taxpayers’ dime. [snip] The services for “all RRM participants” would include “legal assistance; psychosocial services; therapeutic services; medical services; food and clothing banks; housing; public transportation information; parental information; education information; and repatriation and reintegration services,” according to the RFI form published Aug. 17.

The Biden administration’s plan to pour American money into illegal aliens’ pockets doesn’t stop there. According to a story in the Daily Caller, the Biden administration is threatening banks that are reluctant to issue credit to people in this country illegally:

The Biden administration released a statement Thursday warning financial institutions against using a person’s immigration status in credit applications. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) released a joint statement telling financial institutions that while it is not illegal to consider a person’s immigration status in the decision on whether to lend money, an overreliance on it could run afoul of the law, according to the statement. The statement implicates the Equal Credit Opportunity Act (ECOA), which makes it illegal to discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex and more in considering a person’s credit application as the mechanism, even though the law does not list citizenship status as a protected attribute.

The fact that these people are obviously poor risks, given that they’re criminals merely by being here, is irrelevant to those determined to remake America’s population in the Third World’s image.

Because banks fear the government’s power to affect them, it’s a good bet that they’ll dutifully ignore people’s immigration status. Then, when those people default on their debt (and you know a disproportionate number will), guess who will feel the effects. Okay, that’s rhetorical. You know that bank fees for the rest of us will increase, consumer interest rates will rise, and it will be harder for us to raise funds for things like homes or starting new businesses.

We are fortunate in one way: We live in a time of clarity. It’s obvious that we have a government that despises normal Americans and, instead, throws its weight behind sexually deviant people, racially hate-filled and obsessed people, and non-American people. It’s equally obvious that the government is determined to create a Cloward-Piven system that sees institutions overburdened to the point of collapse. If you’re wondering what that looks like, think of Weimar Germany. That was a perfect Cloward-Piven storm.

Image made using falling money from pngimg.com.