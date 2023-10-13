NBC: ‘Trump’ and his ‘allies’ are guilty of stoking fears of terrorism without evidence

NBC doesn’t care about all the people, including terrorists who have come across the border; instead, the outlet is more focused on calling out Republicans for being concerned about terrorists.

Yesterday, NBC accused “Trump” and his “allies” of fear-mongering, alleging “conservatives” are “stok[ing] fears” over possible terrorist attacks, all without having evidence to back up their claims. According to the article:

The FBI said this week it had no information indicating a credible terrorist threat against the United States, but social media pundits who have been raising the alarm for days aren’t backing down. Conservative social media influencers have been filling platforms such as X and Truth Social with speculation not backed by any evidence that attacks on civilians in Israel would soon be followed by similar attacks in major U.S. cities and that people should begin preparing — including by avoiding cities and purchasing firearms. The speculation with no evidence to support it has come from former President Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and a host of right-wing commentators with big followings who issued vague warnings about imminent invasions or attacks.

We haven’t seen NBC express concern over a Newsweek report out today, which certainly stokes fears of domestic terrorism as the hands of Donald Trump’s supporters, despite lacking any evidence to support such an incendiary claim. From the article:

The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers. The challenge for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the primary federal agency charged with law enforcement, is to pursue and prevent what it calls domestic terrorism without direct reference to political parties or affiliations—even though the vast majority of its current ‘anti-government’ investigations are of Trump supporters, according to classified data obtained by Newsweek.

As far as I can tell, NBC did not accuse Merrick Garland and the FBI of stoking fears that parents were terrorists… also without showing proof.

NBC hasn’t called out Joe Biden for stoking fears about his political opponents, and never asks for evidence. The Spectator published an article titled, “Biden is treating his political opponents like domestic terrorists” which covered the use of a weaponized FBI to target prominent and vocal conservatives.

Treating political opponents as terrorists is standard procedure for Biden; he likened Tea Party members to domestic terrorists because they wanted smaller government and lower taxes. No one was ever punished at Obama’s politicized IRS, despite targeting and silencing Tea Party members.

The media also allows Biden to continuously lie about what Trump said in Charlottesville to gin up racial division and hate. Trump has repeatedly denounced white supremacists, including in that speech. The purpose of the lies are to intentionally mislead the public. The media is complicit in stoking racial hate and division.

We see a lot of compliments about Biden’s words concerning Israel. Did Biden’s intelligence miss the threat of terrorism in Israel because they are so invested in keeping Trump out of office or focused on climate change?

What exactly has Biden done to reign in Iran, a nation that sponsors terrorist groups throughout the world? As far as I can tell, nothing.

Words mean little without action.

Biden even lambasted Trump as “dangerously incompetent” when Trump neutralized Soleimani, a terrorist who maimed and killed thousands. Obama and Biden appeased Iran for years, particularly through years of financial support. As Robert Gates said, Joe Biden has been wrong for forty years on foreign policy.

It is a true shame that the media repeatedly stokes fears about Trump and his supporters to intentionally mislead the public and then looks the other way when Biden’s open border policies produce legitimate threats of terrorism. Every day, the media and other Democrats stoke the fear, without evidence, that climate change is the greatest existential threat to the world.

Isn’t it time that the media did its job to report the news based on factual evidence instead of essentially being an appendage of the Democrat party and repeating talking points?

