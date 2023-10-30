So Venezuela is sending their best?

Back in 2015, then-candidate Donald Trump took a lot of flak for saying "Mexico is not sending their best" in reference to those crossing into the U.S. illegally based on then-President Obama's nearly open border.

Today, it's Joe Biden's open border and millions have entered illegally. Mexico not sending their best? Now it's Venezuela, where it comes to light that we are literally importing the Caracas slums into our country.

According to the Daily Mail:

Henchmen for Venezuela's dictator and many of the South American country's worst criminals have crossed over the US border and are now causing chaos in major American cities, including Dallas, Miami and Chicago, multiple sources tell the DailyMail.com. In Dallas, the Venezuelan neighborhood known as 'Villa Dallas' has descended into mayhem. For months, once peaceful apartment complexes have been the scene of illegal street races, beatings, shootings and extortion attempts. Residents, overwhelmingly migrants who recently made the harrowing trek through several countries to reach America and are seeking asylum, pointed to videos of fights between armed men, broken windows and reckless drivers speeding through parking lots.

This ain't no Emma Lazarus story of coming to America for the freedom and opportunity. These people aren't coming here because they love and cherish our country.

These characters are coming to the states to run things exactly like they did back home, in a vast global expansion of their slum lifestyle, and incredibly, the Venezuelan migrants who presumably aren't career criminals, are moving in right with them. Why would you want to leave your country only to have it run the exact same way it was when you left, and with the exact same people running it? That's what they are doing, but makes no sense. The article says that some of these Venezuelans do leave these criminal enclaves when they get money, but the whole scenario pretty well makes a mockery of the concept of asylum, which presumably they are seeking based on the places where they choose to live. You don't flee a place only to seek it out when you get to the next place and call that "credible fear," for a valid asylum claim as the Bidenites habitually classify these illegal migrants. Obviously, something else is going on, and if it's not government bennies, it's the expansion of the Chavista dream.

Speaking of which, one of the sources quoted by the Daily Mail points out that these Caracas Finest amount to political muscle for the Venezuelan regime, too.

'A lot of these people are criminals from the (Nicholas) Maduro regime,' the Miami lawyer stated. 'Some are ex-security forces. They are professional criminals or part of criminal organizations.'

...and...

Some South American thugs are members of so called 'Collectivos' or Venezuelan state-run militia, Vazquez says. The government-backed gangs run Venezuelan towns, demanding bribes, taking personal items from homes simply because they want to, and killing or attacking citizens at the request of Maduro, who was indicted by the US government in 2020 for narco-terrorism and drug-trafficking charges. 'The same people so many migrants left Venezuela to escape from are now here,' Vazquez added. 'They're the ones who attacked people for their political beliefs, and they are now in the US. They're doing Maduro's dirty work, and it's not just Dallas. It's Miami; it's Chicago.'

So much for asylum.

There's also him:

Interpol issued a red alert for mob boss Héctor “El Niño” Guerrero (who escaped from a Venezuelan prison) and warned he could be headed to the US, according to multiple South American media organizations. 'If Maduro wants something done in the US, he can use the escaped convicts. They take orders from inside the US,' Vazquez said.

It's come to that.

So in addition to Colombian and Mexican officials making money off the migration wave and encouraging more of it, and Nicaragua's "little dictator" Daniel Ortega literally sending charter flights to recruit migrants from Haiti to Nicaragua and onward to the U.S. in order to conduct "migrant warfare" on the U.S., we also have Maduro's goons ensconcing themselves in the states, holding out the victim and asylum cards, and carrying on not just crimes for profit, but orders from the Venezuelan state actors, which could turn quite dastardly.

Open borders, it seems is not about the movement of mere people, and not even about the profit of cartels, but about foreign governments getting their snoots in the trough here, leveraging of the movement of people for their own hostile states' advantage against the U.S.

Now we're brimming with the criminals of the Caracas slums who are plying their trade of crime and disorder, turning parts of American cities into Caracas-slum hellholes. Loss of sovereignty? Sure looks like it.

That's on Joe Biden, who has yet to do much of anything about the border other than attempt to gaslight us into claiming there isn't a problem.

It's outrageous. Who the hell signed our country up for importing the Caracas slums and the criminals gangs who run them into the U.S. as our social problem now? How does any of this benefit our country? And why isn't Biden being impeached for this amazing breach of duty, unseen anywhere else in the wold?

Image: Nicolas Raymond, via Flickr / CC BY 2.0