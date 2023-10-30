Johnson should investigate both Biden and Obama

The newly elected House speaker Mike Johnson has promised that the investigation of Joe Biden’s involvement with his son’s business dealings will continue.

In an interview with Fox News, Johnson said: “We have an ongoing cover-up of the important facts as Joseph Biden is sitting in the Oval Office.”

He added that Biden has lied repeatedly about his involvement and he is confident Republicans have uncovered impeachable offenses.

Johnson should assert his position to look into Barack Obama’s questionable use of a stolen Connecticut Social Security number. Since his mid-20s, Obama has been using a number assigned on March 28, 1977, to someone living in CT. Obama was fifteen years old and living in Hawaii.

Obama claims he worked at a Baskin-Robbins store when he was fifteen. He would have needed a Social Security number and it would have been one for the exclusive use of Hawaii residents. It would have started with 575 or 576, not 042 like the one he uses.

Before June 2011, all Social Security numbers were assigned by the address on the application. Obama needed to reside in CT to get the number he uses. He did not.

In my book, The Rubbish Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama, I explain how I uncovered the phony number in 2009, as a licensed private investigator. In my book, I include a page from Obama’s 2009 tax filing which shows the CT number on it.

I sued the Ohio Secretary of State, Jon Husted, in 2012 in an attempt to keep Obama off our presidential ballot because of the fraud taking place.

Almost 400 lawsuits were filed against Obama with all of them challenging his qualifications to be president. Mine was the only one challenging the phony Social Security number.

I survived being disqualified on “standing” because I was certified as a write-in candidate for president in 2012, by Husted, whom I then sued. Of course, it was later dismissed.

Obama should be charged with 18 U.S.C § 1028, the Federal Identity Theft Law, which prohibits the misuse of someone's identifying information, such as a Social Security number. According to the government site, “These federal crimes carry harsh penalties, fines, and criminal forfeiture.” Good-bye mansions.

Someone needs to bring this information to the attention of Mike Johnson. Biden is not the only rotten politician he should be investigating.

Susan Daniels has been a licensed private investigator in OH for thirty years and is a regular contributor to American Thinker. The Hauler’s Wife versus Barack Obama is available at Amazon.com.

Image: N Giovannucci