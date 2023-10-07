Hillary just won’t go away

Hillary Clinton has to be the Rasputin of 21st century American politics. Grigori Rasputin – the “Mad Monk” -- was a Russian religious fanatic who managed to worm his way into the Russian imperial family with a claim that he could alleviate the hemophilia suffered by Tsarevich Alexei. In short order he was exercising personal control over Tsarina Alexandra, the boy’s mother, who in turn influenced the easily-led Tsar Nicholas II.

Rasputin’s erratic behavior led to extreme alarm among the Russian nobility. At last, late in December 1916, Prince Yusupov invited Rasputin to his St. Petersburg palace, where Rasputin was fed a lethal dose of poisoned cakes and wine, which failed to affect him at all. A desperate Yusupov shot Rasputin in the chest and had the body taken to the basement. When he returned to dispose of the body, Yusupov was attacked by a suddenly revived Rasputin, who succeeded in fleeing the palace but was shot by another conspirator. The conspirators then drove to the Little Nevka River and pushed the body through a hole in the ice. When it was found several days later, witnesses claimed that Rasputin had tried to claw his way through the ice before drowning.

The parallels with the political career of Hillary Clinton need not be overstressed. No matter how many times you think Hillary has been dispatched, she just keeps coming back.

As I like to say; how can we miss you, Hillary, if you won’t go away?

Her latest resurrection has her calling for “deprogramming” of Trump supporters. Calling us “deplorables” wasn’t enough. Now we must be “deprogrammed” out of our Trump hysteria. You have to hand it to her for doubling down on the biggest faux paus of her last campaign. Like AOC, she’s often wrong but never in doubt.

Two weeks ago she was accusing Donald Trump of “what psychologists call projection.” And as always, with zero sense of irony or self-awareness. Not to rehash the details, but her “Russian collusion” dirty political tricks against Trump in 2016 is worth mentioning in this context. Projection? LOL, pot meet kettle!

For Hillary, like a shark sensing blood in the water, to resurface twice in a couple of weeks means only one thing to me. Joe Biden is toast, Kamala Harris is… well, just hopelessly stupid. Gavin Newsome presides over the most dysfunctional state in the union. James Carville tells us how deep the Dem bench is and that it’s time for the next generation of Democrat Party leaders, with a straight face, but without mentioning anyone in particular.

Democrats know they’re in dire straits. So much so that many are hoping Michelle Obama will swoop in to save their bacon. I don’t see this happening and given all of this, who better than Hillary to climb out of her coffin for yet another go at the brass ring?

Remember, you heard it here first.

Image: NothingSpecial123