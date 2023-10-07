Biden’s new stealth war happened while we were sleeping and now it’s against Israel:

Hamas is, as of last night, once more conducting a major frontal attack on Israel—something that hasn’t happened since our last Democratic president, Barack Obama, left office.

President Biden can now put a new notch in his proxy war gear. After years of Biden’s disrespecting both Israel’s brave new capital in Jerusalem and its long-serving Prime Minister Netanyahu; after filling relevant diplomatic positions with people who hate the Jews; after arming anti-Israel terrorists of every stripe in the area, we should now expect some contrasting sangfroid and tut-tutting during the weekend from the White House spin people and associated networks. The spin starts here.

Mort Klein righteously and knowledgeably recounted some of Biden’s more egregious moves against Israel in his op-ed just days ago.

I quote Mr. Klein heavily below, as he is a reliable source and one of our few specifically informed commentators on a reinstated Mideast crisis that most Americans—badly schooled, lied to, and left clueless by Biden’s media-- are waking this morning to be surprised by:

President Joe Biden and his administration have been pursuing the same hostile-to-Israel policies promoted by the Obama-Biden administration. Let’s not be fooled. Extolling “ironclad friendship” between America are simply meaningless and phony words when Biden is enriching the Iranian terror regime with billions of dollars in funds and sanctions relief; pressing Israel to cede her sovereignty and security to a Palestinian terror state on “Auschwitz lines” that would render Israel indefensible; and sending over $1.5 billion to Hamas-allied UNRWA and to the Palestinian regime thereby freeing up funds for the Palestinian Authority to continue paying Arabs lifetime pensions to murder Jews and Americans. These policies threaten Israel’s existence and Jewish and American lives.

Under pressure from President Biden and his diplomatic army, Israel surrendered 330 square miles of natural gas-rich maritime territory to Hezbollah: 100% to Lebanon, 0% to Israel.

Hezbollah gained billions in revenue; whereas, Israel became the loser in both maritime security and resources, as David Friedman also reported.

According to Mr. Cohen, Biden’s hand is to be seen in restarting Obama’s boycott of joint U.S.-Israeli science and technology research, cooperation, and projects -- over the 1949 ceasefire lines:

“The boycott discriminates against primarily Jewish institutions such as Ariel University. By contrast, Palestinian Arab institutions over the ceasefire lines are receiving U.S. assistance. The U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs just announced a joint doctoral degree program with the Muslim 'Al Quds' University: located in Jerusalem and throughout the 'West Bank.'"

Mr. Cohen also argues that Biden’s buy-in to the current discussions of a Saudi-Israeli oil deal contains new demands for Israeli concessions to the Palestinian Authority “terror regime,” that is, a reprisal of the recently defunct a Palestinian state ‘solution’.

On the subject of Biden’s work to undermine the Jerusalem capital (diplomatically sourced about in his ever-envied nemesis, President Trump), Mr. Cohen says,

“Biden’s State Department sent U.S. taxpayer funds to a partisan, main organizer of the divisive anti-Netanyahu, anti-judicial reform demonstrations that endangered security by closing down major roads and the airport. Biden and his ambassador to Israel Nides also pressured Israel’s government and publicly spoke against the needed judicial reforms that Israelis voted for, thereby undermining Israeli democracy.”

We need not point out, but will, that Israel is a democratic nation that provides critical regional security.

In a connected argument, Cohen cites Biden’s clear engagements against Israel by setting up a new office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem:

Biden repeatedly pressured Israel to allow the U.S. to re-open an illegal consulate for Palestinian Arabs in western Jerusalem, undermining Israeli sovereignty over her capital. The U.S. State Department denied reports that the U.S. had given up this effort and instead stated that the Biden administration is still “committed” to opening an (illegal) “Palestinian” consulate in Jerusalem. Meanwhile, Biden opened a U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs (“OPA”) in Jerusalem, which undermines Israel’s sovereignty. A few days ago, OPA applauded UNRWA giving $3.6 million to terrorist hotbed Jenin. In his joint press conference with Palestinian Authority president/dictator Mahmoud Abbas, Biden called ordinary Israeli checkpoints, which are necessary for security, “indignities” against Palestinians.

Mr. Cohen counts thirty Biden appointees and nominees to posts that bear upon Israel and Jews in general. He claims, referencing the zoa website, that many are Obama-Biden administration holdovers with anti-Semitic and anti-Israel intent.

Joe Biden will go down in a history for his trouble-making if nothing else. We woke up this morning with another example of this, and another burden of an oncoming war, and another stealth war for America so long as Biden calls the shots—increasing the world’s current count of chaos coming from America.

Image: Screen shot from The Guardian video, via YouTube