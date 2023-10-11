Boston Democrats dig the city's grave

Let me paint a scenario for you.

There’s a raging fire, right? And you call the fire department to come and take care of it.

You’re expecting a truck to roll in along with a dozen firefighters to fight back against the flames and keep people safe.

But then only two people show up with a smaller fire truck that barely has the capacity to shoot any water.

You make a phone call to the higher-ups, demanding that more firefighters come to take care of the flames. But the person who’s in charge denies you, saying there’s no real harm in letting the fire burn on.

Scary, isn’t it? But that’s exactly what’s happening with Boston right now.

The city is going through a massive crime wave, perhaps the highest it’s ever seen. And the police are powerless at this point in time, with not enough officers available to address the problem and those on the payroll already working themselves to the bone.

Now, according to Fox News, a bill that would’ve provided $3.4 million in necessary funding for the police force has been voted down by a number of Democrat city council members. As a result, police will continue to be shorthanded as crime climbs.

Half of the city council’s members voted against the funding, citing concerns over the Boston Region Intelligence Center (BRIC) gang database, insinuating that it unfairly targets black and Hispanic youths. Although that is under investigation by the state’s attorney general, nothing has been found to indicate that this is the case.

What’s more, police commissioner Michael Cox is “dumbfounded” over the decision, noting that it’s not about “vilifying people of color,” but “identifying the people who are driving the violent crime in our city.”

So you got it: it’s an excuse.

It’s an excuse by these Democrats to stand by “defund the police,” even as their beloved city gets more and more out of control. They would rather stand on ceremony than help the citizens who voted them into office. Absolutely pathetic.

Councilor Michael Flaherty expressed his disappointment over the matter as well, stating that “public safety is paramount for our city. I know the important role BRIC plays in each and every homicide in the city of Boston. They don’t go around tooting their own horn. It’s a team effort.”

But apparently, the city council doesn’t see itself as a team willing to help out when the city falls victim to crime. As a result, things will only get worse from here.

How much worse, you ask? According to Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, a lot worse. He noted that “crime in the city is out of control” and that the city’s current police forces are incredibly understaffed. “We need hundreds of officers, and we need them tomorrow.”

It saddens me how some politicians are focused more on their own goals and agendas than on the people they’re supposed to be working for. As a result of this, Boston officers working beyond their means will continue to be stretched thin; criminals will continue to run wild; citizens will find themselves in an unwinnable situation that may even force some of them to leave; and, well, the council members will likely vote down any repeat attempt to fund the police.

This is what it’s come to. You don’t see Biden or his Democrats lifting a finger to provide nationwide funding for the police, either, instead concerned about their own goals revolving around climate control and what not. And this is while several cities — including Boston — see surging crime with no end in sight.

One of these days, they’ll understand the importance of having officers in the field fighting the good fight. Sadly, it’ll be when it’s too late, and Boston is nothing more than a relic of what it used to be. The citizens — and the police — deserve far better.

Michael Letts is the founder, president, and CEO of InVest USA, a national grassroots non-profit organization that is helping hundreds of communities provide thousands of bulletproof vests for their police forces through educational, public relations, sponsorship, and fundraising programs. He also has over 30 years of law enforcement experience under his belt, hence his pro-police stance for his brothers and sisters in blue. Those interested in learning more about Letts can visit his official website.

Image via Raw Pixel.