Does NYU's student bar association condone Hamas terrorism?

Here is a letter signed by Ryna Workman, a student at New York University Law School, which seeks to excuse Hamas's intentional murder of hundreds of Israeli civilians including women and children.

She writes, among other things:

"Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life."

The law school's Dean, Troy McKenzie, disowned this statement as follows:

‘This message was not from NYU School of Law as an institution and does not speak for the leadership of the Law School."

The law firm that had planned to hire Workman pulled the job offer within, apparently, the day.

I had previously written a letter against "cancel culture," in which people try to harm other people's careers for opinions they post on social media while representing only themselves.

Workman, however, signed her diatribe on behalf of the Student Bar Association, an organization to which she owes a fiduciary duty including a duty to not damage its reputation or the reputations of its members.

The question now arises as to whether the Student Bar Association's other officers, and they removed their names from their web site within the day, authorized this or whether Workman is a loose cannon who blindsided them. I believe it is fair to demand at this point that the organization disown her commentary because, if it doesn't, law firms would be well advised to blacklist every single person associated with efforts to condone terroristic violence against civilians.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

Image: BeyondMyKen, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 4.0