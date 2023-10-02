AVR: The Newest form of election cheating

To many state administrators, it is not good enough to permit citizens to register to vote when they get a driver’s license. They must be registered automatically when they interact with any state agency -- not just the DMV.

Oregon became the first state to implement AVR (Automatic Voter Registration) in 2016. Since then, the concept has spread like wildfire, mostly among Democrat-controlled states.

As of February 2023, there were 23 states trolling for extra voters with the AVR system. However, the systems are not all the same. There are “front end” AVR states, where the individual can opt out of registration right away. There are “back end” AVR states, where the person is registered unless he opts out at home -- some days later, when he is informed of the registration with a postcard. Of course, he may not be able to read that postcard if English is not his native tongue.

There are many AVR variations, so I will give the details for just one state: Delaware -- in honor of our commander in chief.

In 2021, Delaware enacted legislation (SB5) that took effect in 2023. Under the new Delaware law, a voter registration is triggered by a person’s interaction with any one of several agencies:

DMV

Department of Health and Social Services

Department of Labor

Any other state agency that chooses to participate (most of them)

Delaware is a “back end” state, so the individual does not find out about the registration until he receives a mailer at home. Unless he responds to the mailer, he is a registered voter.

The impact of AVR will be massive, and it will affect many noncitizens who aren’t qualified to vote, and others who may be citizens, but have no plans to vote. People who are unknowingly registered to vote are especially valuable to the ballot harvester. He can apply for their ballots and vote on their behalf. They won’t even know the difference.

Pennsylvania becomes AVR state number 24

In the 2020 election between Trump and Biden, Pennsylvania managed to certify its election even though it had about 200,000 more ballots than identified voters on November 24, 2020 -- its certification date. That number was reduced somewhat by January 6th -- the day when there was a supposed insurrection for supposedly nonexistent election fraud. On that day the excess of ballots over voters was a mere 121,000, according to Verity Vote, a Pennsylvania data analysis firm. I personally reviewed the data with the head of Verity Vote, Heather Honey, and was unable to find a flaw in the estimate. Nevertheless, Pennsylvania got away with its misdeeds -- much to the delight of the beneficiaries: Joe Biden and the newly-elected Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro.

Having been elected with the help of phony votes, I imagine that Shapiro is feeling his oats. Recently, he decided to bypass the state legislature to make Pennsylvania the 24th AVR state. I am not sure of the details but I bet that Pennsylvania will opt to be a “backend” state. That’s the variation where people don’t know they are registered until and unless they later read the postcard that looks like junk mail.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel stated that Governor Shapiro is making an “unclear and unnecessary last-minute rule change” weeks before the November 7th election of a new state Supreme Court justice. McDaniel added that the governor “cares more about getting airtime on MSNBC than making sure Pennsylvania’s elections are secure and transparent.”

On Truth Social, Donald Trump put it more succinctly:

“THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO STEAL PENNSYLVANIA AGAIN BY DOING THE ‘AUTOMATIC VOTER REGISTRATION’ SCAM.”

I agree.

Joe Fried is an Ohio-based CPA who has performed and reviewed hundreds of certified financial audits. He is the author of the book, Debunked? and a new book called, How Elections Are Stolen. It outlines 23 problems that must be fixed before the 2024 elections. More information can be found at https://joefriedcpa.substack.com/.

Image: Oregon Department of Transportation