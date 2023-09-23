WaPo concludes that ‘prices are never going back down’

A recent piece written by Catherine Rampell and published by The Washington Post noted that “prices are never going back down” but not to worry, because “economists generally consider an upward trend in prices a good thing” just as long as the increase isn’t a sharp and exaggerated rise… like we’ve seen under Joe Biden and his Democrat troupe.

Well, for all the little people just trying to get through this economy with a dollar that has lost 97% of its purchasing power since 1914 (the year after the Federal Reserve took over the money system), the “prices never going down” narrative is bleak and we are worried, so I have some ideas on how to change that, which hinge entirely on the government ending its unrestrained spending, which further decreases the value of the dollar.

Prices would go down if we stopped intentionally flooding the country with illegals. The cost of this mass invasion is astronomical, yet we never see an appropriation bill.

College prices would go down if we stopped throwing massive amounts of money at it and forgiving student loans. Without government intervention, these colleges would be forced to sell a product (a legitimate education) in which people are willing and can afford to personally invest.

Prices would go down if we abolished all the destructive regulations and stopped pretending the government was the solution to everything.

Prices might go down if we stopped taking away freedom of choice on schools and health care.

Government projects would be cheaper if Democrats stopped forcing the use of racist prevailing wage laws and we actually had open bidding.

Cars would be a heck of a lot cheaper if they stopped trying to force people to drive cars powered by the highly flammable pollutant.

It is extremely ignorant or naive to believe that Biden, John Kerry, Al Gore, or anyone else can control sea levels, temperatures, and storm activity if the government takes away freedom of choice.

It is a shame that the left only pretends to care about the poor and middle classes and small business, all while actively waging economic war against them.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.