Maybe the media should ask Mayor Pete why he supports prevailing wage laws

Pothole Pete is worried about too many whites working construction:

Pete Buttigieg Frets That Too Many Construction Crews ‘Don’t Look Like’ The Neighborhoods They Work In “We have heard way too many stories from generations past of infrastructure where you got a neighborhood, often a neighborhood of color, that finally sees the project come to them but everyone in the hardhats on that project looking like, doing the good-paying jobs, don’t look like they came from anywhere near the neighborhood,”

Then why do he, Biden, and other Democrats require companies to abide by prevailing wage jobs which have oppressed minorities for over 90 years?

The David Bacon Act was passed in 1931 with the specific intent to block black-non-union workers from taking white workers’ jobs. Isn’t it racist for Democrats to continue to support that law on all government contracts?

Tyrone Dash of Seattle owned and operated his own company, T&S Construction, from 1984 to 1990. But he was forced into bankruptcy because of a law passed in 1931 that requires him to pay his workers a set amount, the “prevailing wage,” on nearly all federally funded construction projects, regardless of the workers’ individual skill levels or the nature of the job. Most often, the “prevailing wage” corresponds directly to the union wage, giving large union shops an inherent advantage over small entrepreneurial start-ups. The law, the Davis-Bacon Act, was passed with the specific intent of preventing non-unionized black and immigrant laborers from competing with unionized white workers for scarce jobs during the Depression. And the devastating discriminatory effects persist, as minorities tend to be vastly underrepresented in highly unionized skilled trades and over-represented in the pool of unskilled workers who would have greater access to work if the prevailing wage laws were abolished. In 1993, the Institute for Justice filed a constitutional challenge to the Davis-Bacon Act on behalf of Dash and other small, minority-owned contracting firms. In 2002, nearly 10 years after the challenge was filed and six years after briefing in the case, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled against the contractors. The decision was not appealed.

Biden and the Democrats claim they care about the budget and inflation, and they want more projects but the falsely named “inflation reduction act” requires all government contracts to abide by prevailing wage laws that greatly inflate costs.

Inflationary Davis-Bacon Prevailing Wages Cost Taxpayers More for Public Works Projects The flawed method used by the federal government to calculate “prevailing wages” under the 91-year-old Davis-Bacon Act adds at least 7.2% to the cost of federal and federally assisted construction projects and inflates wages by 20.2% compared to local market averages, according to a new reportfrom the Beacon Hill Institute. Associated Builders and Contractors has called on the U.S. Department of Labor to modernize its wage determination process for decades, but a proposed rule the agency released on March 18 actually makes this archaic and unscientific process even more inaccurate, inflationary and biased.

Democrats claim they care about the poor, middle class, and minorities, but their policies are all geared to make the government more powerful, not the people. Their policies intentionally make more people dependent on the government, by handing out freebies, instead of being geared to helping more people have the opportunity to move up the economic ladder.

Why are they so against right to work laws?

If they cared about children, especially minority students, wouldn’t they support vouchers for private schools and charter schools instead of relegating the children to poorly performing public schools?

One of the most destructive policies to the poor and middle class that has occurred in our lifetime is the intentional destruction of energy companies that have greatly improved our quality and length of life. And the destruction is not based on science, it is based on woefully inaccurate computer models whose dire predictions have always been wrong.

Democrats claim to care about freedom of choice, but their policies force people to do what they are told.

