Is Kathy Hochul late to the game, or are we?

From a Newsmax article online:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters earlier this week that it was never "envisioned that this [immigration] would be an unlimited universal right or obligation on the city to have to house literally [the] entire world." "We want to make sure that no families end up on the streets. We don't want anything to happen to our children, but we also have to let the world know that there have to be limits to this," she added.

Wait. It actually was envisioned.

For years, warnings were issued, mostly from Republican conservatives, that it was vital to secure the border. Warnings were sounded loudly, that there must be limits — such as those imposed by immigration laws. There is no worldwide right to come to America, and moreover, no right to consume our taxpayer dollars, nor to overwhelm our community services. Immigration must be orderly and legal. Borders must not be open. Those who said such things were scorned as racist. Why, the critics said, our nation was founded on immigration. We are all of us descendants of immigrants. We can accommodate any and all. Give us your poor, your huddled masses. And let them vote. It's their right.

Where was Kathy Hochul all those years? Why the sudden change of heart? Wasn't she one of those who wished this curse upon Texas?

The hypocrisy is astonishing, but not unexpected. Rank-and-file Democrats have always been known for their inability to see that their "rainbows and butterflies" ideals have tragic, real-world consequences. Their leaders, however, have long held a more sinister view, which is that America is inherently evil and must be destroyed — destroyed outside their cloistered and privileged gated communities, but not inside. Texas is outside.

We conservatives also bear some of the blame — not for creating the problem, but for being too timid in our efforts to oppose it. Yes, we are losing the Republic, but opposing the dark state is costly and dangerous. One could lose one's livelihood. We have bills to pay.

What would you have us do — risk our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor?

Image: Kathy Hochul. Credit: NYS Funeral Directors Association via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 2.0 (cropped).