There's no way gun confiscation can work

There was a key moment in the pushing of the Overton window in the "temporary" New Mexico gun ban, where the governor and would-be tyrant stated that she doesn't expect criminals to follow the order. In the sane world of 10–20 years ago, that would have been the top story everywhere and the critical point where her political career ended.

Because if the efforts of the fascist far left and the ghouls of the gun-grabbing lobby aren't directed at the actions of criminals, then you have the right to ask: what is the point of their constant obsession with controlling and eliminating our commonsense civil rights?

We know why they don't care about criminals and just focus on disarming the innocent. They will lie on occasion, saying they have concerns about criminals stealing guns from citizens, as justification for their obsession with gun confiscation. That makes about as much sense as banning cars to stop drunk driving. But we do know they have a soft spot for the lawbreaker set, as proven by policies on cash bail.

Granted, it's a lot easier to go after innocent people than chase down those violating the law. We follow the rules, so they can instantly crow that they've "done something" when that isn't the case whatsoever. But the real reason they obsess over confiscating guns from innocent people should be bloody obvious: innocent people are a threat to their power.

As of a few years ago, there were an estimated 120–140 million gun owners. Those figures were before the COVID surges and the record gun sales of the past few years. Recent studies show that up to 60% of Americans could own guns — twice the previous estimates. So there is no telling the true number of gun owners.

Millions of those could be from the authoritarian left side of the political spectrum, which is why the gun-grabbing ghouls have switched strategies from blanket bans to targeted takings. But the gun-owning majority mostly leans to the pro-freedom side of the political spectrum.

It's a hallmark of every leftist authoritarian down through history, from Lenin, Hitler, Mao, Pol Pot, Castro, and Maduro to Obama (Biden), to confiscate guns from his political enemies before annihilating them.

Always remember the sequence: registration, confiscation, annihilation.

You should also take notice that in all those studies by the "leading experts" comparing President Trump to Hitler, these "experts" strangely seem to always leave out this major difference. Doesn't this disprove their expertise?

But let's take a look at the hidden dangers of the authoritarian far left's assault on the Bill of Rights, in terms of tactical and strategic considerations, in particular the ATF's new rule on classifying anyone selling a gun as a "dealer."

The tactical considerations are the immediate goals of eliminating private sales and forcing people to go to an FFL for any transaction. When Senator Cornyn surrendered on this ridiculous "deal," it set into motion several downstream consequences. For one, it will slow down sales as these will have to be funneled through FFLs. And it will allow the Moonshine, Cigarettes, and Bang-sticks bureaucracy to illegally record those transactions. (Where do the people go when a "law" enforcement agency violates the law?)

But it gets worse than that — much worse. Anti-liberty leftists always love to play a little game where they characterize legislation under consideration as the greatest thing since sliced bread. (Remember the accolades for the BSCA Bipartisan Safer Communities Act when it was passed?) The bill under consideration will always be the solution to all of our problems just before it's passed, and then suddenly it'll be relegated to being "just a first step" right after. The next measure that comes up will be given the same treatment. Lather, rinse, repeat until our individual liberties are no more.

In the current example, if this is allowed to stand, the gun-grabbing ghouls will then demand formalizing the lists illegally created by the ATF (Rule of Law? what Rule of Law?) and put in place a gun registration system based on a couple of flimsy excuses.

They've also inverted the presumption of innocence. The new presumption under this rule is that if you happen to fall under the vague "guidance" of who is a "dealer," you could be charged as a felon if you do not possess a Federal Firearms License. This isn't the only recent case where this inversion has taken place, and it won't be the last.

The new rule will also impact gun shows in that persons who rent tables will be presumed to be gun dealers. The far left hates gun shows because they're a gathering point for its political opposition. If leftists can reduce or eliminate gun shows, it will boost their fortunes as a result.

But even worse than this, if they can control private property by eliminating private sales, they can exploit that precedent to control other products they deem verboten — gas stoves, air conditioners, whatever. All of this is from one little change in an ATF rule. This is why the ghouls of the gun-grabber lobby obsess over these things. They crave power, and they will take it any way they can.

Unconstitutional "red flag" gun confiscation orders are also particularly disturbing in this regard. Over time, the authoritarians have morphed the language from referring to dangerous individuals to those who may pose a danger — softening it to the point that it could describe anyone. It started with guns, but now, with the increased persecution of just about anyone associated with President Trump or anyone near the Capitol on January 6, 2021, due process is going down the drain.

So it wouldn't seem surprising to see the slippery slope move into the realm of unconstitutional "red flag" arrests of people whom leftist authoritarians consider "dangerous." They would compare this to unconstitutional "red flag" gun confiscation orders, in that if you're innocent, you can prove it in court after a few months in the slammer. Sasha Stone's recent podcast asserts that "Nicolle Wallace Wants Gulags," and it's hard to disagree with that contention.

All this because the national socialist media and the far left got together and played a linguistic legerdemain changing everything considered to be a crime into "gun violence" — fooling people into taking away their freedoms out of fear of inanimate objects.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Pexels.