The racial politics behind the teen killers in Las Vegas

It was an awful story: Two teenagers out joyriding deliberately slammed into Andreas Probst while he was riding a bicycle, killing him. That already spoke to a broken youth culture. However, as the story has unfolded, we’ve seen the racial politics that lie behind Probst’s horrible death in the media coverage, the criminal justice system’s racial lies, and the story of the teens’ lives.

Jack Cashill wrote about the facts of the accident, describing both the details of the video that one of the killers proudly posted on social media and the media’s hands-off policy because it was obvious from the video that at least one of the teens was a minority.

Eventually, however, when the video caused a public outcry, the Las Vegas prosecutor announced that the killers would be tried as adults. Once that happened, no media outlet showed the killers’ mugshots. That’s a trend among media outlets, lest people get the “wrong” idea about the racial dynamics of crime in America.

However, we didn’t need photos. One teen had a manifestly Hispanic name: Jesus Ayala. The other teen’s name, thanks to generations of creative naming (and spelling) in the black community, was also a racial giveaway: Jzamir Keys.

When photos of the teens finally emerged, we saw that, in fact, one was black and the other Hispanic:

The media can run, but ultimately, it can’t hide.

But it wasn’t just the media. It’s also the criminal justice system in Clark County, Nevada, home to Las Vegas. When Jesus Ayala was booked, he was not identified as Hispanic. Instead, he was listed as “white.” That’s definitely one for the “lies, damn lies, and statistics” category:

Jesus Ayala is a Latino teen who drove into and kiIIed retired cop Andreas Probst



The problems, though, run deeper than media and criminal justice system lies. The story of Ayala’s and Keys’ lives is a profound indictment of America’s Democrat-controlled racial policies.

By age 8, Keys was put into the welfare system:

In 2016, his mother was charged with child abuse, the television station reported after police found her five children, ages 2 to 9, “home alone without access to food, a knife left on a kitchen counter, and the house in poor condition,” 8NewsNow reported. Witnesses said the children were left alone “for extended periods of time,” and the mother said she did not have childcare, the television station reported, adding that she was eventually convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

It appears that there is no father involved. Democrat policies since LBJ’s Great Society have worked diligently to erase fathers from the scene. Fathers, of course, are the single greatest way to keep kids out of poverty and crime.

Ayala, too, doesn’t seem to have had a father in his life. What is clear is that he has a long string of run-ins with the law, all dealt with in the juvenile justice system. Indeed, he felt that the system would protect him:

Ayala told cops: ‘You think this juvenile [expletive] is gonna do some [expletive]? I’ll be out in 30 days, I’ll bet you.’ He added: ‘It’s just ah, [expletive] ah, hit-and-run — slap on the wrist’, despite cops not mentioning the accident to him yet, according to KLAS. His comments were caught on police body cameras.

The sad thing is that, were it not for that damning video, his prediction probably would have been correct.

While Ayala’s mother showed remorse for what her son had done, Keys’ mother was defiant: “Key’s [sic] mother vowed that his ‘side of the story’ will be told, branding it as ‘the truth’, rather than the ‘inaccuracies the media will try to portray.’”

Her words are also one of the tragedies leftist policies have inflicted on minority communities, and that’s the refusal to take responsibility for one’s failings. With apologies to Erich Segal, leftism has taught blacks that being black never means having to say you're sorry. It's always the system; it's never you (or endemic problems in your community). But as we who are not politicized understand, if your behavior is causing you problems, you cannot change without taking responsibility through remorse and repentance.

Narcissism, whether individual or cultural, denies you those two important psychological states and keeps you forever locked within your failures. And while I deny systemic anti-minority racism in America, even if it were true, Democrats have trained minorities to wallow in those systemic failures rather than fighting back by refusing to let the failures define them and their behaviors.

Probst’s death highlights so much that’s wrong with our youth culture, especially in minority communities. Worse, this is what Democrats want: They want fatherlessness, they want crime (“defund the police!”), and they want people and communities incapable of taking responsibility for their actions, which is the only way to effectuate change. This is racial genocide by other means.