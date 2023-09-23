Joe Biden to walk the UAW picket line: What could go wrong?

Scranton Joe is back, vowing to walk the picket line with the striking United Autoworkers in Michigan on Tuesday.

According to CNN:

President Joe Biden will travel to Michigan on Tuesday and walk the picket line with members of the United Auto Workers union , he announced Friday, a trip that comes after the president faced political pressure to ramp up his public support for the union members. “Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create. It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs,” Biden said in a post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Yeah, sure. The old dotard can't walk without falling on his face, so I have my doubts that he will actually walk the picket line to prove his proletarian chops to the descamisados.

It's kind of unseemly that he's taking sides at all in this, given that he's supposedly president for all the country. His coziness and campaign contributions from Big Three elites with his greenie mandates provides quite a contradiction there at the workers' expense and that's far from the only one.

Now he's gone back to playing Scranton Joe, which will mean lots of fake stories about his childhood on the strike lines, breaking bread with Corn Pop, singing Bread and Roses, having John Meany and Eugene Debs and Harry Bridges and Jimmy Hoffa over to the family dinner table, and growing up Puerto Rican or something on those looney disjointed lines. Sound like something to look forward to?

What's more, it's unlikely to fool the workers, who remember very well that he has still failed to show up in East Palestine, Ohio in the wake of a toxic train crash dump, and personally busted the rail strike of late last year, and not in the workers' favor. In fact there have been a lot of strikes on his watch, which doesn't exactly sound like the working men and women he purports to champion are terribly happy. Bidenflation, of course, hits them hardest of all and open borders depress worker wages.

Biden also has insulted individual workers in past, calling one "Hey, fat," and a "damn liar," and telling an actual auto worker he was "full of sh**" for asking him a question he didn't like. He's told coal miners whose jobs he's destroyed in the name of going green to "learn to code" which is something you'll never catch him doing.

The reason for all this flapdoodle is that Biden is trailing President Trump in the polls, who made the decision to go to Michigan on Wednesday. Not wanting to be upstaged, he's suddenly all in for putting on his hard hat and walking the picket line. Initially, he refused refused to go, staying aloof as the press noted that the union had decided to not explicitly endorse him. He sent a pair of flunkeys instead, supposedly to "mediate."

Now he's going himself, and President Trump had his number:

As CNN noted:

It will come one day before former President Donald Trump, currently the front-runner in the GOP presidential race, is scheduled to deliver a prime-time speech to an audience of current and former union members, including from UAW, in Detroit. Earlier in the week, Trump’s team confirmed he would be skipping the second Republican primary debate for the Michigan speech. The former president on Saturday lambasted Biden’s plans, claiming Biden is only going to Michigan because Trump had announced his own trip. “Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers, until I announced that I would be heading to Michigan to be with them,” Trump posted on Truth Social . “If the UAW ‘leadership’ doesn’t ENDORSE me, and if I don’t win the Election, the Autoworkers are ‘toast,’ with our great truckers to follow.”

In other words, he's johnny-come-lately to the party. Mr. Me, Too.

The biggest irony here is that Biden is coming to slather support onto the workers while trying to tiptoe around the actual issue of why they are striking: Because of Biden's greenie mandates, which is resulting in government-mandated electric cars being produced while real cars which run on fossil fuels, are being shut down and workers are losing their jobs.

Biden's policies and government meddling, in collusion with the Big Three's woke management cronies, in the name of going green, are why the workers are striking. Now he's coming in to claim he's with them all along.

How stupid does he think these workers are?

