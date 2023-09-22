Pardon me, amigo, is that the migrant choo choo?

Down in Mexico, they’ve added a new twist to that expression about the light at the end of the tunnel… it’s really just the light of an oncoming train. We are hearing that Mexican train traffic has been derailed a bit. Let me explain. This is a post from Kelin Dillon in Mexico:

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Mexican railway giant Ferromex elected to stop 60 freight trains from running their scheduled routes, a move made due to thousands of migrants attempting to board the company’s passing carriages. According to reports, more than 4,000 migrants have tried to board Ferromex trains across Mexico’s central, southern and northern regions with the aim of reaching the U.S. border without being detained by the Mexican migration authorities. At the moment, there are reportedly thousands more migrants waiting to board trains in railway yards in Coahuila, Guanajuato and Aguascalientes. ‘Given the severe risk that the integrity of these people represents, Ferromex has temporarily detained 60 trains so far, equivalent to the capacity of 1,800 trucks on routes to the north of the country in the regions impacted by this social and humanitarian problem,’ Ferromex said in a statement. Ferromex went on to note that there had been dozens of incidents of migrant deaths or injuries caused by these boarding attempts.

Another twist to the migrant story? A dangerous twist to say the least, given that people are injured or killed trying to board the trains.

So why is this happening? It’s a long answer but this is what happens when chaos rather than the rule of law prevail. The Biden administration has forgotten the principle that countries have borders and must defend them, and fights the states trying to enforce established immigration laws.

As for Mexico, I am not sure that they can control the mess. These trains are going through areas of Mexico that may be under cartel control instead of federal control. Sadly, this business of encouraging people to come and putting them on a train to Texas is run by criminal elements, and sadly, President Lopez-Obrador won’t risk a war with the cartels to do anything about it.

