The Democrat tribe and Chief Biden against moms, women, children, youth, and parents

Homo sapiens, the species of all races, made up of male and female, procreated and produced children. From those children came more, who birthed their own families, and were called mother, father, and parents. This process successfully lasted as God’s creation until…

Something strange happened. A tribe of Democrats led by Chief Biden entered the scene, declared themselves gods, and forbade words like man, woman, mother, and father. Those words must be replaced with 78 pronouns that do not disclose gender. They said children belonged to the state, and must be assigned to a tribal educator at age 3 to teach them sexual identity. All must accept the dogma that identifies gender as, “a man can be a woman and a woman can be a man.” Youth must understand their genitals are fluid and can be changed. Women/mothers have no right to privacy or religious values and must accept policies or face community expulsion.

While just a story, in simple terms, it dramatizes exactly what has happened. Let’s investigate the facts behind this Democrat tribe and chief Biden. Let’s also understand why organizations like “Moms for America” and “Moms for Liberty” are fighting back against this overreach nonsense. With principles of liberty and virtue, since our nation was founded on the home and family (particularly with women and mothers), they are challenging the left’s agenda.

Speaking at a White House event Joe Biden emphasized, “There’s no such thing as someone else’s child,” and noted, “Our nation’s children are all our children.” His statement made it clear that children belonged to the country rather than the family. Fellow Democrats supported this, saying students enrolled in the government education system no longer belong to their parents but to the state. Kaylee McGhee White, editor of Restoring America stated:

Make no mistake: This wasn’t just a misstatement or misunderstanding on Biden’s part. The Left truly believes that it has both the right and the responsibility to impress its values upon all children, with or without parental consent.

In a welcomed response, U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez recently wrote:

A parent’s right to make decisions concerning the care, custody, control, and medical care of their children is one of the oldest of the fundamental liberty interests that Americans enjoy.

Democrats are requiring everybody to determine their own gender identity using gender neutral pronouns, asserting that a refusal to use correct pronouns is harassment and a violation of civil rights, even though Pew Research found that “Americans are divided when it comes to comfort with using gender-neutral pronouns.” (The split is about half and half.) Elon Musk had the best response to pronoun use:

I strongly disagree, forcing your pronouns upon others when they didn’t ask, and implicitly ostracizing those who don’t, is neither good nor kind to anyone.

Biden says “transgender Americans shape our Nation’s soul” while his fellow Democrats call this the “transgender culture revolution” and “a civil rights struggle.” Importantly it is a war against biological women. The Democrat plan supports transgender men engaging with biological women and girls, especially in private spaces like restrooms and locker rooms. You are a problem if you object to sharing intimate facilities with “women” showing male genitalia. It does not stop there; men must be able to transition and participate in women’s sports consistent with their “gender” delusions.

Biden and the Democrats are playing with fire. Under their watch, gender identity ideology has divided the United States, even with members of their party. There are 167 million females in the U.S., a fraction of which are “transgender.” I am sure you have heard Democrats shout “my body, my choice” but now the slogan is obsolete. Violent males take advantage of increasing confusion and political correctness; access to vulnerable females is now easier than it’s ever been.

If female safety is priority, then prohibiting all males from female spaces is a choice and effective way to protect achieve it. Males competing in female athletics is an injustice. Giving children puberty blockers and then cross-sex hormones is chemical castration and medical malpractice as it yields life-altering permanent effects.

What we’re talking about is a radical revolution in human relations. Republicans and Democrats must unite to protect women/mothers, children, youth, and parents. A winning strategy for 2024 is needed against these ever-changing satanic concepts. Christians, Catholics, and all religious cultures must support truth. They know God put restrictions on gender and sex because it has a very powerful purpose in life.

