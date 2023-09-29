NYC steamrolls the elderly to feed the wolves (illegal invaders)

Ahead of the 2024 elections, voters throughout the country need to know that Democrat-run New York City is now taking money away from senior citizen meal programs, day care, and inmate rehabilitation to squander it on $300 hotel rooms for migrants. As reported by Bloomberg News in June, the (projected) cost of housing migrants is $4.3 billion between April 2022 and July 2024. From the article:

To manage those expenses, Adams says the city is planning to trim services such as library hours, meals for senior citizens, re-entry programming for Rikers Island prisoners, and free, full-day care for three-year-olds.

Here is the program NYC is cutting in favor of migrants:

If you are 60 years of age or older and have difficulty preparing meals, you may be able to receive nutritionally balanced home-delivered meals….

Thanks to NYC’s sanctuary city policies though, vulnerable senior citizens will now be getting fewer of these meals.

Another story, from just yesterday:

A Korean War veteran feared he would be left ‘on the curb’ after he was ordered out of his Staten Island nursing home to make way for the migrants overwhelming New York City. Frank Tammaro, 95, was given six weeks to get out of the Island Shores Senior Residence when it was sold to city authorities last month.

Some asylum seekers are genuine, but most are economic migrants who want to take advantage of the city’s generous welfare programs. If millions of people cross our border every year, and roughly a quarter million announce their presence as required by law to apply for asylum, the conclusion is obvious. A legitimate asylum seeker would be someone like the Jews sent back to Nazi Germany to be murdered by Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s administration, or the Vietnamese “boat people” who fled the Communists in 1975.

Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams complained that the migrant crisis would destroy his city without outside help; reported via The New York Times:

For months, Mr. Adams has criticized President Biden and Gov. Kathy Hochul for failing to help the city handle the asylum seekers and pleaded for additional funding and expedited work permits.

Guess what Mayor Adams, if you didn’t have a sanctuary city squandering $300 a night on hotel rooms for migrants, they probably wouldn’t flock there.

I don’t feel at all sorry for Manhattanites with six-figure incomes who voted for a City Council that enacted a sanctuary city policy—it’s their tax money to squander as they wish—but their irresponsibility is affecting poor senior citizens on fixed incomes and everyone else subjected to deteriorated and dangerous neighborhoods because entire buildings have been turned into hubs of violent crime.

It is not surprising that they want money from the rest of the State, and the federal government which is now $33 trillion in debt and counting. New York City as currently governed is like a man who whores, drinks, and cocaine-snorts his way through his inheritance and then tries to tap other members of his family for money because he is broke. Come to think of it, just imagine Hunter Biden as a metropolis, and you’ve got New York City.

Here are Democrats calling for your tax money and mine to be misappropriated to carry New York City—this is why it is absolutely vital to return both chambers of Congress to a solid Republican majority to ensure the federal government does not borrow even more money, or raise taxes, to support exploitative illegal migrants anywhere in the country.

The same reference adds that Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) said, “I hope AOC and her Democrat colleagues got the message today that New Yorkers are fed up with President Biden’s open border policies that are wreaking havoc in their city.” If solid Blue NYC is fed up with Biden’s open border policies, there is a real chance of a pendulum swing in 2024 when taxpayers, senior citizens, and working Americans in sanctuary cities either sit out the election or, even better, realize that the Republican Party now represents their interests.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to “cancel culture” for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

