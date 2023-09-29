Government shutdown ahead and according to the press, it is always the government's fault

Democrats are blaming Republicans for a looming government shutdown if a some kind of budget is not passed by the end of the fiscal year, which ends with September.

Here is one take with that blame from CNN:

Opinion: Look who’s weaponizing the government now House Republicans are weaponizing the government yet again. While a faction of hard-right Republicans in the lower chamber are driving the government towards a shutdown, the House Oversight Committee tried to connect the president to his son’s overseas business dealings in its first impeachment inquiry hearing on Wednesday. Several of the witnesses called before the committee on Thursday admitted there is no evidence that President Joe Biden has committed impeachable offenses, and the White House has released a statement accusing Republicans of “basing their Biden impeachment stunt on false claims that have been repeatedly debunked.” Despite the lack of evidence pointing to high crimes and misdemeanors, or any abuse of power during Joe Biden’s time as vice president for that matter, the GOP is moving forward on a fishing expedition to see what they might be able find going into the 2024 election.

Coming from them, that is pretty rich.

In 2011, Democrats were willing to shut down the entire government in 2011 if their precious Planned Parenthood didn't get their annual kickbacks.

Where were the stories about all the people who would miss their paychecks and how the economy would be destroyed?

Of course the Republicans caved.

Planned Parenthood at Center of Budget Shutdown Threat April 8, 2011— -- The elimination of $363 million in federal funding for Planned Parenthood health care centers may well force a government shutdown at midnight tonight. Democrats say Republicans are on an extremist crusade to put a "bulls eye on women in America" and undermine essential preventive health care services for millions of low-income women that rely on Title X-funded clinics every day. "We are not – we are not! – bending on women's health," Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said today.

In 2013, the government shut down because Obama and the Democrats didn't want amendments to Obamacare where costs had skyrocketed.

Again, where were the dire stories about everyone suffering?

Again, Republicans caved.

And today, after 2 1/2 years where Biden and the Democrats refuse to enforce immigration laws that Congress passed and the country is being destroyed by illegals, drug trafficking, and human trafficking, the Democrats are willing to shut down the government instead of voting for border security funding. But somehow, according to the complicit and complying media, that is Republicans' fault and we get all the stories about how that is intentionally destroying the country. How pathetic!. It is Biden's refusal to enforce the laws that is intentionally destroying the country. He and the Democrats are the extremists. And of course, McConnell, Romney, Collins, and other Republican swamp creatures have already caved.