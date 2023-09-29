Canadian cabinet spends taxpayer money like a drunken sailor during retreat to discuss inflation

On Tuesday, Life News reported on financial records obtained by Blacklock’s Reporter, which revealed that members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet spent $275,469 at a three-day retreat to discuss inflation. The hotel the Cabinet members stayed at was the ritzy Vancouver Hyatt, which as Life News noted, “is known for its high-price restaurant menu, where a simple burger costs $29.” Cabinet members spent $46,266 on food alone, enjoying the hotel’s fine dining experiences, as well as the luxury of catered services from a local establishment that offers extravagant dishes like the “millionaire’s cut” steak, and a lobster plate that rings up at $88.

Moreover, room charges amounted to $129,469, and despite the fact that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police were onsite, the Cabinet members found it best to hire private security, which cost taxpayers an additional $11,533.

Ironically, the retreat came hard on the heels of Trudeau telling Canadian families that the impact of global inflation was hitting Canadians “particularly through rising food and gasoline costs.” Tragicomically, Trudeau simultaneously claimed he was working hard to “further strengthen the economy to meet the needs of Canadians, making life more affordable for families.”

Trudeau’s office said the cabinet retreat was convened to focus on “continued efforts to make life more affordable for Canadians and keep delivering economic growth that benefits anyone.” Or at least those who work for the Vancouver Hyatt.

Tone deaf? Ask California Governor Gavin (“French Laundry”) Newsome. Pass the caviar.

