Joe, I need to see you

Down in Mexico, the migrant crisis has President Lopez-Obrador calling for a meeting with President Biden. This is the story:

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has requested a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart to discuss the migration crisis that has "overwhelmed" his country, his foreign minister said Friday.

The meeting would occur in Washington when Lopez Obrador attends a summit of Latin American leaders, to be convened by US President Joe Biden on November 3.

Lopez Obrador wants to discuss "legal paths" to address the humanitarian situation facing hundreds of thousands of people who have recently attempted to make their way to the United States and to study the ways in which they can request asylum, as well as work visas for the agricultural sector.

Mexico is being "overwhelmed" by the arrival of migrants to its territory, Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said at a press conference during the UN General Assembly in New York.

Around 9,000 arrive at the country's southern border every day, around 3,000 of whom have traversed the Darien Gap, a dense jungle on the border between Colombia and Panama.

Another 8,000 arrive at the northern border with the United States every day.

"Yesterday 11,000 arrived," Barcena said. "This exceeds any capacity, no matter how much Mexico wants to do a good job."