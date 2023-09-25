'Devout Catholic' Joe not taking New York Cardinal Dolan's phone calls -report

For devout Catholics, getting a phone call from a cardinal, a prince of the Church, a man who leads vast flocks of the faithful and is one of the few guys who votes to choose the next pope, is kind of an ... honor.

But not so much for "devout Catholics," such as Joe Biden, who's literally not taking Archbishop of New York Timothy Cardinal Dolan's phone calls.

According to the New York Post:

The Archbishop of New York, Timothy Cardinal Dolan, told The Post he has reached out to POTUS about the “tragic, broken” migrant system — to no avail. “He doesn’t take my calls or answer my letters,” he said. “New York just can’t handle them all, we know that,” the cardinal added. “It’s very unfair. This is a New York problem, but it’s not just a New York problem. It is an American problem.”

Seems the cardinal hasn't had the sense to go through Hunter Biden and pay the "consulting fees" which is what it takes to get The Big Guy on the phone. Recall all the grifters and oligarchs Hunter got Joe Biden to come to the phone for from the Hunter Biden laptop files and the contrast of Biden ignoring the cardinal of New York is interesting.

Dolan, of course, was seeking help from the White House to help New York with its vast migrant influx. Biden has already ignored New York's mayor, Eric Adams, who has loudly called for such aid, and got a visit from a couple of low-level flunkies for his trouble, but little actual help, and now not even a cardinal can't get so much as a call or letter through to the White House, either.

The cardinal's aims seemed to be pretty honorable. He said he was responding to Adams's request to seek federal help for the huge crush of migrants who are bankrupting New York City, based on Joe's open borders which are taking in all comers under catch-and-release. The cardinal's archdiocese is doing what it can to help the migrants, but obviously, they don't have a bottomless pit of money for that any more than Adams does, so that was why there was a plea for help.

Dolan has kept a temperate and politically neutral stance on this, narrowly focusing on the Church's mission to care for the indigent, while reasserting to the Post the "just law" of nations having borders:

Dolan feels the current system is “terribly wrecked” and needs “dramatic immigration reform.” “The church has always been very supportive of the right of a nation to have borders and border security . . . we don’t just want borders where anybody can come in,” said Dolan, who is known to visit the migrants housed at the Roosevelt Hotel. However, he and the church still have a “high obligation” to care for the newcomers. “For us, it’s not so much about politics and policy . . . we have to leave that to others,” he said. “Our sacred responsibility is to help them. We hate to see these people suffer.”

Which is a far less offensive and inflammatory stance than that of Pope Francis, who this weekend told France and other western states that there was "no migrant emergency ," it was all " alarmist propaganda ," and nations must accept every economic migrant the smuggling rackets could ferry in as a "reality," and ignore the costs , monetary and civilizational, of caring for vast numbers of migrants since apparently there's no such thing as living with "dignity' in countries such as Tunisia, Senegal, or Mali. Following that absurd message, his armed guards took him back to his walled compound at the Vatican where there wouldn't be any "smell of the sheep" to bother him.

Biden, though, won't even give the cardinal the time of day. If the cardinal has problems caring for migrants, that's his problem, the White House intends to keep the border open.

Which in light of Joe's loud proclamations of how Catholic and "devout" he is, waving his rosary beads for political advantage, shows just how crummy and false his claims actually are. Dolan has supported Biden, in declaring that he wouldn't deny abortion-promoting Biden holy communion back in 2019 , and supporting the questionable Democrat "narrative" about January 6, including criticism for President Trump. For his trouble, was rewarded with a Biden lawsuit over regulations forcing Catholic hospitals to perform gender "re-assignment" surgeries against their beliefs. Now on the migrant issue, he's persona non grata, a man who can't even get his phone calls through to Biden's idle and vacation-filled White House.

Dolan doesn't seem to like wading into public controversy, but obviously, Biden considers him a political threat or problem ... or non-entity.

But as campaign season heats up, look for Joe to proclaim his devout Catholic-ness, even as he snubs actual Catholics right up to their princes of the Church.