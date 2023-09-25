Snoop Dogg mouths off

Social media is littered with celebrities who give bad advice. Take for example Gwyneth Paltrow, who touted the benefits of vaginal steaming. And that’s not the half of it -- she further made bold claims that vaginal steaming can regulate and balance reproductive hormones and regulate periods. This is obviously unsubstantiated, but that doesn’t stop bad advice from popping up. Look no further than the laughable purple diet promoted by Mariah Carey in which she recommends only eating things that are purple. It came as no surprise when snoop Dogg decided to give his unsolicited political advice where he rips Donald Trump and tells his followers not to vote for him.

The problem is Snoop Dogg in his own words said “ I don't know political sh*t," begging the question as to where is he getting his information to make informed decisions about which presidential candidate you should put your faith in.

You shouldn’t take advice from low-information voters, celebrity or not. In American society, success and fame gives the public the perception that they are the authority in most areas of life, which is obviously false.

If the average person takes a second to observe, they will usually be able spot these low-information voters by the way they get their cues from headlines or party-affiliated political pundits. Social media is a blessing and a curse. It has provided the public with quick and unlimited access to information, but some of the information is not rooted in fact or is even intentionally misleading.

As expected, MAGA supporters attacked Snoop Dogg relentlessly which I believe is the wrong way you handle a low-information voter. The best course of action is to spread knowledge on what Trump has delivered. The First Step act is worthy of mention or the lesser-known act of doubling the Child Tax Credit. Fighting fire with fire will keep X/Twitter talking but won’t move the needle on spreading information.

There is a lesson in this: do your own research on who you want to vote for and put your faith in. Take celebrity advice with a grain of salt. Maybe it’s time we get back to trusting data and facts over social media rants.

