Joe Biden's biggest nightmares are all starting to come true

There's something satisfying about seeing someone who never should have ended up in the White House come to a bad end.

And based on a confluence of news, it looks like it may be happening.

Start with the poll, that infernal ABC/Washington Post poll, the one showing President Trump with a 10-point lead over Biden, a finding so awful for Joe that his Washington Post water carriers suggested to their readers it was likely an 'outlier';

The Post-ABC poll shows Biden trailing Trump by 10 percentage points at this early stage in the election cycle, although the sizable margin of Trump’s lead in this survey is significantly at odds with other public polls that show the general election contest a virtual dead heat. The difference between this poll and others, as well as the unusual makeup of Trump’s and Biden’s coalitions in this survey, suggest it is probably an outlier.

One good poll deserves another, and sure enough, there's another out, from Messenger/Harris, showing Trump with a five-point lead over Biden.

It's called a trend.

Now he's looking at a fracturing Democrat party, unwilling to back him.

According to Newsweek:

Speculation that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may leave the Democratic Party could turn President Joe Biden's 2024 nightmare reelection scenario into a reality. Kennedy was asked by a voter at a town hall in North Charleston, South Carolina, this month whether he'd launch an independent bid for the White House. Although he has said he's determined to keep his ties to the party long associated with the Kennedy clan, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and son of Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy didn't rule out anything. "They're trying to make sure that I can't participate at all in the political process, and so I'm going to keep all my options open," Kennedy said of the Democratic National Committee. Democrats worry that a third-party candidate in a general election will pull votes away from Biden, who is facing low approval ratings, and help elect the eventual Republican nominee in 2024. The same concerns were expressed after Cornel West announced he would run as a Green Party candidate.

Trump, by contrast, is pulverizing his primary challengers -- even as Biden's Gestapo seeks to pummel him with phony legal charges and take him down through the courts. He just keeps getting stronger. Worse still for Joe, Democrats are breaking off into different directions. Newsweek calls this "Biden's nightmare election scenario" and it's coming true.

It gets worse. Inflation is back, and a recession is all but baked into the cake by next (election) year.

Biden's open border is in crisis and voters, according to the ABC/WaPo poll say that's Biden's worst issue.

Now that it's risen to the top of the news, with blue city mayors crying 'uncle' and begging for federal support, an old Obama administration hand, former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson, issued this warning on Monday:

During a conversation on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Johnson praised the administration's decision to afford temporary protected status to Venezuelans who had already entered the United States. But he also said that the immigration surge was creating a whole host of issues for the federal government. "It was a good thing that the Department of Homeland Security, my old department, decided to grant TPS to about 9,500 Venezuelans ... that will expedite their ability to get jobs sooner and faster. But that's really just a drop in the bucket," he said. "This problem has no end in sight. And the two most alarming statistics I heard over the weekend, 8,900 apprehensions on our southern border in one day, last week, and that on the Mexican border with Central America, South Americans are now exceeding Central Americans in terms of the migration north." "This is a hemispheric problem, and you have a hemispheric shift moving northward right now," he continued. "The federal government needs to be all hands on deck, and that includes the State Department." Johnson, who led the Department of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017, then said that Trump — should he win the GOP presidential nomination next year — would benefit politically if the migrant surge wasn't treated with the sort of intensity needed to tackle the issue. "In purely political terms, you want to maximize Donald Trump's chance of re-election? Fail to deal with this problem," he told the MSNBC panel. "This will turn our politics upside down."

Well, yeah, the prospect of losing one's country tends to concentrate voter minds, and as historian Victor Davis Hanson now warns:

The wide-open border and Biden’s some 8-million illegal entries are an abject disaster that could well collapse the already flailing Biden presidency, given:



1) The furious anti-illegal immigration pushback unites quite different constituencies as Americans now poll 77 percent… — Victor Davis Hanson (@VDHanson) September 26, 2023

“No nation in history has survived once its borders were destroyed, its citizenship was rendered no different from mere residence, and its neighbors with impunity undermined its sovereignty.”

—Victor Davis Hanson (@VDHanson) pic.twitter.com/dfSr52ZgqM — Larry Elder (@larryelder) September 23, 2023

Anyone want to put money on the idea of Joe Biden putting all hands on deck to resolve the migrant surge? He hasn't even visited the border. He fobbed the border issue off onto the incompetent Kamala Harris and she didn't do anything, either. Elon Musk, who's been sued by the Justice Department for not hiring "refugees" and has seen illegal alien incursions onto his SpaceX company lands, has announced that he will be visiting the border. The president of Honduras has visited the border, and certainly President Trump has visited the border.

But Joe Biden hasn't visited the border, let alone taken any effective action to stop the illegal crossings. If anything, his "increased pathways" to migration has had the effect of adding highways to severely congested areas, the way Robert Moses once did in New York City, only to find himself profoundly surprised that the added highways didn't lighten the traffic load. Demand, in other words, for a free ride from America across the globe, is simply too great, so the more Joe opens 'legal" pathways (and this is highly questionable) the more the surge grows.

His solution has been to gaslight and cover up the problem, not actually solve it -- and the results speak for themselves.

Now, it's threatening to topple him -- if his insentience and corruption allegations and coming impeachment don't.

The country can't get worse than it is under Joe Biden, given that he has failed on every single front with the public. Now the public is starting to move against him and it couldn't happen to a more worthy fraudster.

Image: Screen shot from a camera aimed at a television set during a live broadcast, processed with Adobe CameraRaw filter.