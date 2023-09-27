California Governor Gavin’s Newsom is a stone-cold hypocrite

Finally, there is proof that California Governor Newsom has gone around the bend into full hypocritical insanity. That’s because the State of California has announced lawsuits against Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and BP. It’s not just climate change insanity, though. When you look at Newsom’s own history, his hypocrisy comes shining through.

The official statement from the governor’s office quotes Newsom proudly saying,

For more than 50 years, Big Oil has been lying to us - covering up the fact that they’ve long known how dangerous the fossil fuels are for our planet, California taxpayers shouldn’t have to foot the bill for billions of dollars in damages - wildfires wiping out entire communities, toxic smoke clogging our air, deadly heat waves, record breaking droughts parching our wells.

Apparently, Governor Gavin Newsom, aka Hair Gel, is blaming Big Oil for the tired lie of “climate change.” Record-breaking droughts? I’d like to point out to Governor Hair Gel that, years ago, researchers found tree stumps 150 feet underwater in Lake Tahoe indicating the region suffered a “historic megadrought” over a thousand years ago, a drought lasting so long that trees lived long enough to grow to maturity. The study shows other megadroughts enabled trees to grow on land now underwater several times. These were droughts far worse than anything California has seen since records have been kept.

Image: Governor Gavin Newsom. YouTube screen grab (cropped).

Climate change? Long before those evil oil companies started drilling oil to power the creation of an industrial and economic powerhouse called the United States, California experienced a flood in 1862 that is unmatched to this day (hyperlinks omitted):

The entire Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys were inundated. An area about 300 miles (480 km) long, averaging 20 miles (32 km) in width, and covering 5,000 to 6,000 square miles (13,000 to 16,000 km2) was under water. The water flooding the Central Valley reached depths up to 30 feet (9.1 m), completely submerging telegraph poles that had just been installed between San Francisco and New York.

Image: The great California flood of 1862. Public domain.

Has Governor Hair Gel totally forgotten the billions of dollars of taxes that California collected on fossil fuels such as the highest gas tax in the nation at nearly $.80/gallon. These taxes built California roads, only to have them fall into disrepair as Governor Hair Gel has spent billions to half build the choo-choo train to nowhere? Is Hair Gel planning on suing every person who bought a tank of gas or diesel? After all, the little guy is as guilty as Big Oil, for it was ordinary citizens who bought and burned the fossil fuel.

Does Hair Gel galivant around the state in a motorcade powered by electric vehicles? Does Hair Gel fly around the world in solar-powered jets promoting how great he and California is? Of course not.

Interestingly, Hair Gel is one of the founders of PlumpJack Winery, a self-described boutique winery nestled in the Napa Valley. He founded it with his longtime friend Gordon Getty. Getty, in turn, just happens to be the son of the oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. Gordon, born in 1933, inherited his father’s $2 billion trust in 1976.

At Getty’s palatial mansion overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge, Hair Gel’s oil-fortune-rich good buddy hosted fundraisers for democrat politicians like Hair Gel and cackling Kamala Harris. Getty’s largesse helped Hair Gel become the mayor who, more than any other of San Francisco’s Democrat mayors, started San Francisco on its journey to perdition. He’s now the Governor who is leading California down the same road.

Hair Gel couldn’t care less about the malarkey he’s spouting. What Hair Gel is doing is doing what he does best, which is grifting. When he says, “It’s time they pay their fair share” as California faces unprecedented budget shortfalls now and into the foreseeable future, he means, “We can’t pay our bills and we need more money” from Big Oil—the same Big Oil that helped fund his career. Hypocrite much, Hair Gel?