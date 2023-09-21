Hispanics buy gasoline, too

We hear that the Biden inflation is hurting the middle class and may be driving Hispanics away. This is from Alfredo Ortiz, president and CEO of Job Creators Network:

Earlier this month, the New York Times published a bombshell article headlined "Consistent Signs of Erosion in Black and Hispanic Support for Biden." The piece chronicles the ongoing political migration among minorities, especially Hispanics, from Democrats to Republicans. It highlights twelve "high-quality" 2024 election polls that show Biden holds a mere 50% to 40% lead among Hispanic voters. That's down significantly from the 65% of Hispanics who voted for him in 2020.

Well, it's polls, and caution is always advised when jumping to conclusions over them. However, there are some things going on that are problems for Democrats, and especially the Biden reelection.

First, gasoline prices are killing Hispanic families, especially in those areas where people have to drive to work. As the article asks: "Who feels greater pain from $5 a gallon gas: Hispanic transportation workers or the work-from-home laptop class?" I see it in our area and the answer is: Hispanics working in some type of manufacturing.

Second, I see something else that this poll did not address. I'm talking about the so-called cultural values like having your daughter share a school locker room with a guy. I don't see a lot of Hispanic parents cheering for that. On the contrary, they are showing up at school board meetings in protest.

Last, but not least, the Trump presidency looks better and better in comparison. Wonder how many Hispanic parents would love to have Trump's gasoline and food prices? A lot, if not most.

The Democrats could change this trend by breaking away from the crazy left running their party. They could defend fossil fuels, especially in South Texas with several refineries. They could criticize the Biden border policy, like Representative Henry Cuellar of South Texas has done.

Time will tell but I think that the trend is good for the GOP.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Chris Yarzab