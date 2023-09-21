America’s children are under attack at school

Imagine, for a moment, being a fifth grader going back to school this month. After class, you sit down at a computer in the school library to do some research for a homework assignment. And then you see this article headline on the school research database: “Wanna see banned footage? Try Pornhub…” along with a live URL link that takes you straight to the Pornhub website at the bottom of the article.

Or you might see headlines like “The 54 Best Sex Positions” or “26 Things Gay Sex Workers Want You to Know,” again with live URL links straight to magazine articles filled with shockingly explicit adult content, including photos and graphic illustrations of sex acts.

With one click, your innocence could be destroyed forever. And your parents wouldn’t know the truth until it’s too late.

Sadly, these are not hypothetical examples meant to shock you. These articles are real examples of what tens of millions of K–12 students can find with the click of a button on their school computer.

To you and me, this is clearly evil and disgusting. But alarmingly, not everyone agrees.

Powerful elites in school administration, library administration, legislatures, and political activist groups have combined to deliberately preserve access to pornographic content for students of all ages. By calling concerned parents “domestic terrorists,” the radical leftists are doing their best to make parents the villains while simultaneously traumatizing children with explicit materials.

For example, the American Library Association (ALA) has developed a devious system where schools can claim their libraries are clean -- while in reality, all it takes is one click for students to hop from the school’s supposedly “clean” database to the ALA’s porn-filled public library database.

Plus, these school databases always have innocent, scholastic-sounding names, and they’re only accessible via student ID -- a fact that often keeps parents in the dark.

Leftist elites have deliberately made porn easy for children to access.

As a father of school-age children myself, this fills me with righteous anger. Those responsible for this evil are tying the millstones around their own necks -- and they are ultimately accountable to God for their actions.

But we also have a responsibility to protect as many innocent children as we can from falling prey to this evil. We must fight the Left’s stranglehold on the education system on multiple fronts right now -- before it’s too late.

The first step is to pass more library reform bills to kick porn out of schools. One such bill -- spearheaded by AFA Action -- just passed in Mississippi. Now all public and school libraries in Mississippi must require age verification to access their databases. This enables parents and school officials to take legal action against libraries that knowingly allow explicit material on their databases. Hopefully other lawmakers can use this legislation as a model and apply it to their own states.

On the other hand, it is vital that we block bills that keep porn in schools. The other side is fighting just as hard to keep these dark avenues of child corruption open. They’re accusing parental rights groups of advocating for censorship, claiming that the efforts to clean up libraries are tantamount to “book burning.”

Overall, the most important step is to ensure that parents are informed. When parents are equipped with the truth, they can fulfill their biblical duty to shepherd their children more effectively.

The Left knows we’re gaining momentum. That’s why they’re desperately trying to stop us with these “censorship” accusations. But no number of deceptive attacks are going to stop us from fighting for that goal.

Walker Wildmon serves as a Vice President of American Family Association (AFA) and as a spokesperson for AFA. He has been quoted by CNN, Fox News and other major news outlets. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of AFA Action. Wildmon graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in political science. He lives in Tupelo, Mississippi with his wife Lexie and their four children.

Image: Lars Ploughmann