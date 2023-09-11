Don't talk about a red wave in '24

Senator Tim Scott spoke recently about anticipating a red wave in 2024. I personally don't want to hear it until there is more understanding about the red trickle in 2022. I have not seen legitimate root cause analysis about 2022 from conservatives. RNC leadership remain in place, sipping expensive champagne, eating lobster and filet. I have not seen any serious discussion about what exactly went wrong.

Who had the best prediction in 2022? Hold on to your electronic device: Nancy Pelosi. I can't believe I just typed her name. She was pretty confident she was going to hold the House of Representatives, and she almost did. Against all the enthusiasm, the red wave was barely a trickle.

What did she know that no one else publicly knew? That Dems had stacks of money ready to be put to use in so many ways.

She knew what 99.9999% of Americans would not start to find out until later. They had enough money at their disposal to support Nnot only Democrat candidates, but also Republican candidates against whom they preferred to run. They had money for a variety of shenanigans, including fighting over ballot drop boxes, get out the vote efforts, campaign smears, etc.

How did that money suddenly appear? Where did all this money come from? And how did the money get distributed to Democrat candidates?

James O'Keefe may be able to explain the money-laundering, er, money distribution system that was utilized. ActBlue, for one known entity, laundered, er, distributed money, allegedly from thousands of unemployed Americans. James O'Keefe and his team are talking to these alleged donors, and they are confirming they did not donate the money. Therefore, we can conclude that someone laundered money through fraudulent use of other people's identities.

Where did ActBlue get the money they were laundering/distributing? Why is there little curiosity about this? I would hope that state attorneys general would investigate this and start to prosecute if warranted. This has all the classic signs of a real RICO case: organized criminal activity in furtherance of a real crime.

I will offer a possible theory of a potential source of some of the unexplained money: the Uniparty leadership closed ranks around funding Ukraine. If you did not support it, you were a puppet of Putin. Why would there be such an iron wall built around funding Ukraine, much like how there was an iron wall about the actual origins of COVID?

For me, such an iron wall signals a distraction. You can't look at this. Trust us. The other red flag is that we are not allowed to know where the money is going after it is given to the Ukraine government; there are no audits in place for the funding. We are sending money to one of the most corrupt countries in the world, and we don't know where it's actually going or how it's being used. Full stop.

So I believe that some portion of the money going to the Ukraine is being rerouted primarily back to Democrat sources and a few Uniparty RINOs. And they must hide the source and distribution of that money. (Does the name Sam Bankman-Fried ring a bell?)

Therefore, I personally don't want to hear any talk of a red wave. I want to hear talk about getting to the root causes of what happened in 2020 and 2022. There clearly was more money in play for the Democrats (among other things), and until conservatives get more aggressive about stopping these illegal funding sources, we are going to continue to lose.

We should continue to ask ourselves, why are Democrats so confident going into 2024? Because money keeps flowing to Ukraine, and possibly back to Democrat and RINO coffers. Maybe the source is not Ukraine, or not just Ukraine. This is not to assert these postulations as fact; I'm merely speculating and hypothesizing, given the distractions provided by the Uniparty.

We might not find all the sources of money, but we need only find a few of the major sources and pursue transparency and justice. I believe we must level out the funding field, and we must aggressively investigate what looks like illegal money-laundering with all the classic earmarks of a criminal enterprise.

Illuminating the dark sources of the money flowing in for the Democrats is in my mind one of the keys to winning going forward. I don't think we should even hear any members of the Uniparty talk of a red wave at this point, unless we can answer these basic money questions and attempt to bring integrity to political fundraising, and if there is criminal behavior afoot.

Maker S. Mark (a pseudonym) is a patriot who can understand and explain advanced math and science, and is worried about the state of the nation and how to solve the problems we face. United we stand, divided we fall.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.