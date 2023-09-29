Donald Duck ‘Trumps’ Porky Pig

During the Republican presidential debate stage at the Ronald Reagan library in Simi Valley, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie continued spewing his unbecoming insults toward former President Trump.

Christie stands little chance of winning, but continues to debase the debate. Perhaps he’s auditioning for a show on “Looney Tunes” legacy media.

In a petulant, sophomoric quip, Christie labelled Trump as Donald Duck, for refusing to debate. The collective, disapproving sigh from the audience was palpable. Many pundits, and co-moderator Stuart Varney, say it fell flat.

But as long as we’re assigning the persona of cartoon characters to Republican presidential candidates, being Donald Duck is not the worst mantle to assume.

Indeed, some of Donald Duck’s characteristics might benefit dysfunctional Washington D.C. To wit: while a bit irascible, Donald Duck is a beloved character known for perseverance and determination. Sure, he’s a bit tempestuous, but Donald Duck always manages to overcome whatever challenges he faces. Overall, Donald Duck has some remarkable traits that do mimic the real Donald, enabling him to shake up the porky political establishment.

Contrast that to porky Christie. I’d rather not sink to his insult-hurling level, but in the spirit of assigning cartoon character characteristics to candidates -- Christie reminds me of Porky Pig -- though not as endearing. Unfortunately, there are already too many pigs in government touting their porky projects.

As Trump moves onwards and upwards, embodying Donald Duck’s resilience in overcoming problems, Christie’s “Loony Tunes” insults and cartoonish campaign will probably continue to flounder. Eventually, he’ll be imitating the essence, if not verbatim, of one of Porky the Pig’s memorable lines: “Eh Th-Th-Th …That’s All Folks.”

Image: Jason Whitttaker