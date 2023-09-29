Newsom in the frying pan to appoint Feinstein successor immediately

The aged and ailing Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who was kept in office for way longer than she should have been, has passed away.

And that's put Democrats in a tizzy.

Feinstein ran the Senate Judiciary Committee and was part of the political locus of the San Francisco Democrat machine running blue California. Now that she's gone, Democrats in Washington are pressuring California's governor, Gavin Newsom, to appoint a successor on the double, because they say they're going to have political problems if he doesn't.

.According to Politico:

“He, you know, wants to be respectful and not name somebody while folks are still grappling with their grief,” Kaine said, but “we cannot afford to be one down. We really can’t.” The timing of Feinstein’s death — four months before a primary but more than a year before the end of her term — complicates this election cycle. Staff at the California secretary of state’s office was huddling early Friday morning to determine the timelines that would govern an appointment or a possible special election. The governor’s inner circle knows he’s facing a vastly tighter timeline then the five weeks it took him to nominate Alex Padilla to Kamala Harris’ Senate seat after the 2020 presidential election. He’s expected to move quickly on the appointment while respecting the death of a longtime friend and mentor.

Newsom has hemmed and hawed a lot about who would get the Feinstein slot, always qualifying it with a 'heaven forbid' and the like in order to not sound too eager. After a nasty left-on-left special interest right between woke blacks and woke Latinos, he appointed Alex Padilla to be the "historic first" and then said he'd appoint a black woman next time around, presumably when Feinstein died. Well, now that bill has come due and he needs to find a black woman quickly or there will be a grievance.

Who will it be if he has to move quick? Berkeley radical Barbara Lee, who's currently in the race for the Senate, against Katie Porter and Adam Schiff, both of whom are doing better than her in the polls? Or maybe Karen Bass, the wokester mayor of Los Angeles? She'd have to take a salary cut if she moves to the Senate. Or perhaps a dull loyalist of impeccable wokery such as Shirley Weber, the latest secretary of state, who is also black? Just spitballin.'

But there's talk that maybe his black-woman plan was to get Kamala Harris into the slot. As farfetched as it sounds, and I am not entirely sure I believe it, it is talk that is going around, I've seen it in multiple places.

Straightforward from here:

1. Harris steps down as VP

2. Newsom appoints her Senator

3. They tell Biden to make Newsom VP

4. Biden is mauled to death by Commander

5. President Newsom https://t.co/QiLy3Ai7YH — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) September 29, 2023

Democrats are desperate to get Joe Biden off the ticket owing to his age and incompetence. Kamala Harris is an unacceptable understudy, vapid, ignorant and unfit for any office actually. That's what happens when you sleep your way to the top as she did. She's an old ally of his dating from their San Francisco days (no, not that kind of dating as far as I know), but he surely thinks he is smarter than she is. The rumored plan was that he would nudge her into the Senate seat, maybe based on leverage or blackmail from the Democrat establishment, telling her she had no chance of winning, they had stuff on her they could humiliate her with, and if she takes the pro-offered senate seat, she has a job for life. Something like that would take some extended wheeling and dealing given that Harris is probably happy in her catbird seat just waiting for Joe Biden to croak and waiting to reap big as a result if that event if it happens. Newsom would be telling her to step down? I just can't see her step down to a mere senate seat, which she didn't like, even when she had one before Biden. She reportedly hated being a senator.

But on the other hand ... Democrats can be pretty ruthless even with their own. Maybe it was a plan. And if it was a plan, it would be pretty hard to enact it in quick time, meaning, Newsom will probably have to appoint someone else.

If he heeds those Democrats and does make a quick move to appoint a successor, he might just throw a spanner into the works of his own long-term political plans to run for president. Because he's the one who wants Harris's slot as vice president, long enough to wait out Joe Biden's inevitable exit.

He's got to make a choice, quick, though. Look for lots of mailed fists in velvet gloves and knives in the back in coming weeks over this one. Amazing what can happen when vultures circle.

