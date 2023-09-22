Biden and Lula: Thick as thieves

To watch the coverage of Joe Biden and his United Nations meeting with Brazil's leftist president, Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva, one would expect that the Brazilians and their press might be disconcerted about the condition of the U.S. president that Brazil was dealing with.

Joe went full dotard in his appearance with Lula, walking into a flag pole bearing the Brazilian flag, and then walking off the other way when Brazil's president attempted to shake his hand at the end of the joint appearance. Lula's chopping gesture of disgust after that was noticeable.

Much of the international press -- Australian, British, Indian, had a field day at the specter of Biden's senility. But based on a search of the Brazilian press, the Brazilian press didn't. One columnist at O Globo, Guga Chacra, noted at the bottom of his piece that Biden was "without energy." That was about as far as it went.

What went on between the two is where the coverage was -- and it was flattering.

Three topics stood out in the Brazilian press, and they weren't exactly what the White House told the American people on its website.

One was a supposed "partnership" on workers' rights, an odd thing, given Biden's record, but probably tailored by the White House to flatter Lula, who was a union organizer in his past, supposedly to halt child labor and child trafficking, something both countries haven't bothered to do much of anything about and which has worsened under both socialist regimes, to ease the transition of workers to the green economy which is why the UAW workers are now on strike; to put a stop to the gig economy, which like it or not, would ensure that those workers who can't work a regular proletariat-style on-the-clock schedule will stay jobless; and some talk of issuing a "universal" identification card for workers, which sounds a lot like work permits for illegal migrants. All in the name of worker "dignity," they claimed which would be news to the striking UAW workers whose jobs are being lost based on Democrats' centrally planned call for electric vehicles. Seems the call from Joe to "learn to code" isn't working for them.

This suited both men's agendas perfectly, which much of the Brazilan press noted.

Topic two was reforming international institutions, such as the World Bank and the like. We all know who's going to get more with that one.

Topic three was the most disgusting -- their claims to be "saving democracy" which is their code for Get Trump and Get Milei (and Got Bolsonaro).

Check out what Lula said buried within his remarks, according to Correio Braziliense columnist Denise Rothenburg, via Google Translate:

Lula, for example, began his speech with a veiled reference to his two predecessors: "When we look at the geopolitics of the world, we realize that opportunities are increasingly closing, and democracy is increasingly in danger, because the denial of politics has caused that extremist sectors try to occupy space due to denial in politics around the world. This has already happened in Brazil, is happening in Argentina and has happened in several other countries", he said.

That's what the pair of them talk about, how to Get Trump and how to Stop Javier Milei who is surging in the polls in Argentina, all under the phony umbrella of "saving democracy." It's telling that Lula didn't want to name Trump by name, quite possibly fearing his return. Yet it's profoundly disgusting. "Democracy" to these socialists is electoral rigging, and as for freedom, everything they do reduces freedom -- and the prosperity that goes with freedom. That was the real gist of their meeting, and the pair of them, both of whom have been accused of being in office through electoral fraud were happy as clams on this topic. I'd like to know what they really talked about on that front because it was doubtless, nothing good.

Is it any wonder that Lula was actually happy with the contents of his meeting with Joe Biden, senile trappings aside? He got everything he wanted from Joe, which is why the Brazilian press seemed to be happy to cover for the old fool.

Here's the gushy-flattering way Lula's own YouTube channel (featuring video from canal.gov or "government channel" )portrayed the event ... no stumbles:

As Rothenburg reported, via Google Translate:

"This meeting here, for me, is more than a bilateral. It is the rebirth of a new era in the relationship between the United States and Brazil. A relationship of equals, a sovereign relationship and common interests for the benefit of the working people of your country and my country", said Lula.

No wonder the Brazilian establishment didn't want to focus on Joe Biden's blundering gaffes and pratfalls. Lula got everything he wanted from Biden and they were thick as thieves.

Image: Screen shot from Lula (canal.gov) video, via YouTube