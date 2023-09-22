Ken Paxton’s Tucker Carlson interview and Texas’s Vichy Republicans’ war against conservatives

Tucker Carlson scored the first interview with Texas AG Ken Paxton since Paxton was acquitted on all the impeachment charges against him. It was an illuminating interview, throwing viewers into the deep end of Texas politics, which are more Machiavellian than most people realize. More than that, we can still see the stamp of the Bush family clan and its dangerous influence on Texas and America.

When we think of American political families that just won’t go away, we tend to look left. The Kennedys, Clintons, and Obamas keep popping up again and again. The Kennedys are a multigenerational dynasty, the Clintons are like a nasty rash, and Barack Obama is clearly Biden’s puppet master, with Michelle waiting in the wings if things seem to be turning sour for Democrat prospects in 2024.

However, there’s another American political family, and that’s the George H.W. Bush clan, from Bush, Sr., to Bush, Jr., to Jeb!, to the youngest member of the family, George P. Bush. This clan also won’t go away and, from behind the scenes, it plays a very damaging role in the GOP, which it still controls. I’ll explain more briefly, but let me shift to Ken Paxton’s conversation with Tucker Carlson.

As you know, Ken Paxton is a conservative attorney general and he’s been a thorn in the side of the Biden administration. He’s filed suit after suit against Biden’s executive orders and, if he gets to court, he often wins. In addition, within Texas, he’s been fighting a valiant battle against election fraud. Incidentally, Paxton thinks the big threat to America isn’t voting machines. Instead, it’s mail-in ballots. Mailing them to everyone makes it impossible to know who is returning those ballots or how many are honestly returned.

Image: Ken Paxton and Tucker Carlson. X screen grab.

One would think that, in a red state like Texas, election fraud and other chicanery wouldn’t be a problem. However, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston are all hard left, and leftists control the election systems in those cities. Paxton was trying to sue to correct fraud there and, when he got to court, he won. So, the Karl Rove/Bush branch of the Republican party, via judicial fiat, stopped that.

In other words, between election fraud, corrupt politics, and open borders, Texas is heading for the blue side of the political spectrum and, once it does, the biggest bulwark against permanent Democrat power in D.C. is gone. No wonder the Vichy Republicans sought to oust Paxton. They failed this time, but they’ll try again. You know they will.

But who are these Vichy Republicans? That’s where things get interesting. Paxton and Tucker kept coming back to Karl Rove as the mastermind behind working with the Bidenites to oust Paxton.

But isn’t Rove a Republican? Why, yes, he is. But he’s not a conservative. Instead, he’s a member of the Bush cartel and, behind the scenes, this is the group that controls the GOP and sets Republican policy. This is the group that destroyed the Tea Party and Donald Trump. Remember: Trump couldn’t have lost if only Democrats had been attacking him; he lost because the Vichy Republicans joined the Democrats.

It's not just hating Trump, though, that aligns the Vichy Republicans with the Democrats. They agree on some other important things:

Open borders, which benefit the big, multinational corporations to which both Democrats and Vichy Republicans owe fealty.

Ukraine, from which both Democrats and Vichy Republicans profit and to which they have a stronger loyalty than to normal Americans.

Big Pharma, again because both profit from it.

In addition, the Vichy Republicans are remarkably squeamish. Call them “racist,” “transphobic,” or “sexist,” and they’ll retreat quickly, like salted snails.

So even though Texas citizens are mostly red, Texas politicians are often blue, whether they call themselves Democrats or Republicans. Those were the forces aligned against Ken Paxton, and Texas voters need to hold the line if they don’t want to turn into California.