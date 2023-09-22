Listening to Vivek discuss eviscerating federal agencies is sheer bliss

One of the things I find endearing about Vivek Ramaswamy is his plan to gut large, dangerous parts of the federal government. I’m not naïve. I recognize that there are things our federal government must do and things that our federal government can do better than anyone else. I have no lust for anarchy. Having said that, much of our federal government is ineffective, and some of it has morphed into downright illegality, along with hostility to a constitutional America and normal Americans. That’s why it was so awesome when, during an interview with Chaya Raichik (aka Libs of TikTok), Vivek offered his wish list for emptying huge federal agencies.

It was news a few days ago that the Biden administration is desperate to keep the federal bureaucracy exactly as it is: bloated and under the control of leftists. Vivek Ramaswamy, however, contends that existing federal laws give the president tremendous leeway to fire federal employees.

The president can’t target individual employees but, as part of his managerial responsibilities, federal legislation gives the president power to get rid of entire departments or even agencies. I would go further and say that the president’s plenary power to manage the executive branch, something that flows from the Constitution, not the legislature, also gives the president the authority to say, “You’re fired.”

Image: YouTube screen grab.

Because Vivek believes the president has the power to manage his workforce, Vivek says that, if he’s elected president, he will clean out the federal government. Moreover, he’ll use a “fire first, fight the legal battles later” approach because he’s convinced he has the right to do so.

This is the right way to go. The federal judiciary is slow, and the judges in D.C. are leftists. Given my argument about the president’s plenary power, the president shouldn’t have to wait for a co-equal branch of the government to give him the go-ahead.

So, what would Vivek do if he put his theory into practice? Well, that’s the fun part. He recently interviewed Raichik to learn about her odyssey at Libs of TikTok. It’s an interesting conversation, especially because they talk about the spiritual emptiness in America that makes so many young people vulnerable to LGBTQ+ madness.

One of the things both talked about, though, is that we’re at a hinge point in American history. Leftists have pushed things so far and so fast that things are going to happen—and leftists may be surprised to learn that they have no control over events. As part of this discussion (which culminated with a great deal of optimism), Vivek made his laundry list of federal agencies that should be on the chopping block, either in whole or in part. That part of the discussion starts at around 38 minutes. See what you think:

Episode 2: @ChayaRaichik10. The origin & rise of @LibsofTikTok. It's a story about speaking freely without fear—and the consequences of doing it. pic.twitter.com/dRmG7DF8Qg — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 19, 2023

The whole discussion is interesting. I felt that the time I spent listening was time well spent.