A gun grab to test the waters

Democrats are testing the waters for a national gun grab. On Friday in New Mexico, the governor, a Second Amendment foe, tried to take legal guns away from one of her cities. The AP reports:

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency over ‘gun violence’ on Thursday following the death of an 11-year-old boy. On Friday, she took the unprecedented step of ‘suspending’ gun rights in Albuquerque, the state's largest city, with the possibility of other cities following suit.

Let no one be fooled: This is Step One to see if Americans are paying attention and if they have the stones to fight back. If they are not and don’t, this will go national and the Second Amendment will fall. Democrats are clever. They won’t try this in a large, populous city with national attention. They will try dying a corner of the fabric first to see if the color is good for the whole garment. It seems the Guv got national attention anyway, probably because of the outrageousness of the grab.

Our Constitution is a paper document with nothing to protect it from being burned to ashes. Unless the People rise up against this gun grab, the rest of us will be forever unprotected against what has become The Beast that is governmental overreach. We are on a knife’s edge of freedom and liberty right now and unless we rise up against the smaller slings and arrows, we will never again be able to fight the cannons that will surely be arrayed against us.

The Second Amendment was written to protect Americans from tyrannical kings and rulers. It was not given to us to hunt for food. Too many Americans, utterly ignorant of why America was formed in the first place, are only too happy to have us under the fat thumb of tyrants who will do for us what so many are too lazy to do for themselves. Kings have absolute power. So does any government where the People do not know their history.

New Mexico’s gun grab is only Step One. If we allow it to go unchallenged, there will be Step Two and Step Three until we can no longer protect ourselves from tyrants like Joe Biden, Gavin Newsom, Stacey Abrams, Kathy Hochul, Eric Adams, Adam Schiff, and others who cannot wait to take our last line of protection away from us.

America has to ask herself a question: Do I want to be free or not? We have already lost a lot of our freedoms. Freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, freedom of religion, freedom from confiscatory taxes, freedom to get educated, and the freedom to form conservative groups to fight the current oppression.

Are we Americans or just playing them in a grotesque stage parody of liberty? Where are our heroes? Is Donald Trump the only man left in the country who knows what is going on under our noses and what Democrats have in store for us if they are permitted to fudge another election? The ownership of firearms is our last line of defense against losing our God-given liberty.

