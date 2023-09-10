Today in Insanity: O'Keefe exposes New Jersey school board that called cops on citizens who looked 'Trumpish'...

Today in insanity, James O'Keefe's O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) recently released nearly 20 minutes of police bodycam footage, obtained through FOIA requests, which showed New Jersey school board officials calling the police on citizens who they claimed looked “Trumpish.”

“The police colluded with school officials to scan license plates of school board meeting attendees who looked different,” OMG head James O’Keefe said.

Because, you know, the Left doesn’t like those who look “different.” Or think different. In fact, progressives want to persecute anyone who looks “Trumpish.” And they are actively doing so to Trump and his supporters. One might state, accurately, that there is systemic anti-Trump bias and bigotry in today’s U.S. The modern Democrat Party itself does not cotton to those who have strayed off its ideological plantation, tolerance and inclusiveness be damned. Come to think of it, it never has.

This is far from the only insanity going on these days.

After 2025, customers of Bank Australia will no longer be eligible to get funding to buy new cars that run on fossil fuels.

Sasha Courville, chief impact officer at the bank, explained: ”By ceasing car loans for new fossil fuel vehicles, we are sending a signal to the Australian market about the rapid acceleration in the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles we expect to see in the next few years.”

Actually, Bank Australia is sending a signal to Australians that their every desire and purchase decision is subject to the whims and agenda of the elites in government and large corporations that rule roughshod over them. The corollary, of course, is that private property rights are not inherent, but tenuous…and at the mercy of Big Brother and The Deep State.

More insanity can be found in the U.K.

British police recently arrested a Black Christian street preacher for sharing the word of Jesus.

Thank God they did, or pedestrians might have been subject to criminally subversive messages such as the importance of Faith, Hope, and Love. Apparently, nobody cares when a Christian is treated like that, but don’t try to arrest a BLM rioter! Nor can you treat a Muslim like that! In fact, in cities like Minneapolis and New York, Muslim calls to prayer can be blasted out publicly on loudspeakers five times a day, no permit required!

Is there a key “takeaway” from these three stories? Is there a lesson to be learned? If so, what is it, what is the overriding theme? Yes. And yes. Sadly, it is that Western nations seem bizarrely intent on allowing their own culture and tradition-- religious and otherwise-- to be disrespected and displaced by virtually anyone else’s.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License