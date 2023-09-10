Leftists banning civil rights for an ‘emergency’ ... who did Nazi this coming?

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says she is suspending open and concealed carry privileges in Bernalillo County for the next 30 days.

Searching DuckDuckGo using terms like “Trump is Hitler” or “Comparing Nazis to” will invariably reveal a slew of propaganda pieces comparing the side of the linear political spectrum instilled with the precepts of individual liberty and limited government to a collectivist authoritarian regime that epitomizes the definition of unlimited or insane government.

You will note that most of these leftist attack screeds are very careful to avoid the fact that said collectivist authoritarian regimes will always obsess over confiscating guns from their political opponents. There are a few rare exceptions of course, such as the ominously named “Propaganda Professor” who boldly stated that, “Hitler didn’t ban guns, but we can pretend he did….”

But of course, we know that is a lie and a reason to call into question all of those other comparisons. Because if they cannot be truthful in addressing that—or outright lying about the issue altogether—then shouldn’t you question the rest of their contentions?

Nevertheless, all of this brings up the central question of the day on our common-sense civil rights being suspended by the stroke of a pen.

Olivia Murray covered the initial insanity of the order here: NM governor issues emergency public health order… banning the carrying of firearms. Where she made a point that needs to be reiterated:

It annoys me to no end when conservatives concede (albeit unwittingly) to the left’s war on language (and liberty). Rights do not come from government, they come from God; God, not government, is the ultimate authority. Like the Declaration says: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights [emphasis added], that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men [emphasis added], deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed….

Please read the rest of that since we cannot do it justice here.

But just when you thought suspending a basic human right was bad enough, the story devolved into something even worse. In explaining the order erasing a whole portion of our founding documents:

The governor says she doesn’t expect criminals to follow the order. But she hopes it is ‘a resounding message,’ to everyone else in the community to report gun crime. ‘The point here is, is that, if everyone did it, and I wasn’t legally challenged, you would have fewer risks on the street, and I could safely say, to every New Mexican, particularly those folks living in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, I believe that you’re safer for the next 30 days, we have to wait and see,’ said Lujan Grisham.

Did you catch that? The governor says she doesn’t expect criminals to follow the order.

So, she is not only endangering the people by disarming them as is usually the case with the left’s socialist national agenda. But she also doesn’t care if the criminals comply with that order. Shouldn’t that be her top priority if she supposedly cares about safety?

Or is there something else at work here?

Because when you really think about it, how do the gun-grabbing ghouls of the left prioritize their supposed “concerns” about violence—gun or otherwise?

Do they focus on criminals and truly mentally unstable and immoral people?

Or do they bizarrely focus on inanimate objects that cannot actuate themselves without human intervention?

Solving a problem starts with properly identifying the source of the trouble. Misidentifying the source of trouble means you will never solve the problem. As in the case of constantly identifying inanimate objects that cannot do anything on their own except gather rust or dust.

This means that leftists aren’t interested in solving the problem of “gun violence,” it should be clear by now that for them, crime, insanity, and suicide are merely crises to attack the common-sense civil rights of innocent people, without regard for the actions of criminals.

This brings us back to the central issue of the incessant comparisons the fascist far left keeps on making while admonishing everyone on making those comparisons. They clearly don’t care about safety in trying to disarm their political enemies, because they don’t care if criminals comply and they don’t care if people are properly treated before they become violent.

Just like a certain National Socialist Labor Party in Germany, they want to disarm their political opponents to empower themselves. And now that she drew the short straw in setting this precedent, we’re going to see them try this scam all over the country.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image from X.