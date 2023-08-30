WSJ says ‘the world’ is fearful of another Trump presidency

How tragic that the Wall Street Journal went to the dark side.

In many cases, the WSJ is just like the WaPo and NYT. They don’t want Trump to win again so they run a front-page story like this saying that the “world” is dreading the thought of another Trump presidency. Of course, they don’t seem as worried about the corrupt, incompetent Joe Biden. The lede stated that a Trump win has “capitals across [the] globe on edge” — oh, so not the people, but the politicians. From the article:

For many foreign capitals, the possibility of a second Trump administration is a source of anxiety. Allies from Paris to Tokyo regard Trump as an erratic leader with little interest in cultivating long-term ties to counter Russian and Chinese expansionism.

Huh, I wonder if those “allies from Paris to Tokyo” are World Economic Forum “allies” Anne Hidalgo and Fumio Kishida? In fact, the article includes an image of Biden with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and… Kishida.

The world was relatively peaceful under Trump, particularly the First World. What was erratic? The second sentence is pathetic. Trump was much tougher on Russia and China than Biden has ever been. The WSJ might as well have repeated the lie that Trump colluded with Russia.

Trump opened up drilling in the U.S. so we were energy independent. This kept energy prices and inflation low, and greatly financially impacted Russia.

Trump put sanctions on the Russian pipeline to Germany; Biden removed them.

Trump’s family didn’t take kickbacks from Russia, Ukraine, or China; Biden’s did.

Trump wanted the Wuhan lab investigated as the source of COVID. He was continually blocked by the media and deep state officials when they called it a disproven conspiracy.

Trump started a program to block Chinese spying in the U.S. then Biden shut it down.

Also from the article:

Others, including Beijing and Moscow, see potential benefits from Trump, whom they view as a transactional leader who might be willing to strike deals to ease tensions in hot spots such as Ukraine and Taiwan, according to analysts.

Same comments as above. Then, this:

Trump has also threatened to withdraw the U.S. from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a move that his former national security adviser John Bolton recently described as a near certainty if he is elected again.

Trump didn’t withdraw from NATO though, he just told them to pay their obligations. He also told Germany it was nuts to rely on Russia for their energy needs. If these “journalists” care about threats, maybe they should look into Biden, who while dangling a billion dollars in front of Ukrainian officials stated, “if the prosecutor’s not fired, you’re not getting the money.”

Will they ever learn? Furthermore:

This month, Iran moved four U.S. citizens from prison to house arrest, the first step in a hoped-for prisoner release agreement between Tehran and the Biden administration. Trump as president withdrew from the 2015 deal that placed limits on Iran’s nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions. He ratcheted up sanctions on Iran and criticized the release of frozen Iranian funds by the Obama administration Securing the funds is now a key objective for Tehran, a visible signal to ordinary Iranians that the regime is seeking to improve the country’s troubled economy, said Alex Vatanka, director of the Iran program at the Middle East Institute, a nonpartisan think tank. 'They’re trying to get as many concessions as they can out of the Biden team,’ he said.

Isn’t it much better for the Middle East, the U.S., and the world, that Trump cut off funds to Iran, which is the world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism, and which continues to pledge death to America and Israel?

Trump gave the world the Abraham peace accords and finally kept the promise to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. What has Biden done other than to cave to Iran?

The WSJ also continually preaches against Trump’s trade policies which essentially means America first. Is it wise to rely on China for so much of our stuff? Didn’t we learn from the supply chain problems from COVID? The WSJ and others said the tariffs would cause high inflation but inflation stayed low… until Biden took office.

Obama and Biden signed the worthless Paris climate accord, which will do nothing to change temperatures, sea levels, or storm activity but will lead to economic collapse. Why doesn’t Biden present it to Congress for ratification? China doesn’t have to abide by the restrictions, and it will benefit greatly because it controls so much of the world’s lithium and other rare-earth minerals. Anyone who believes China and India when they promise to start reducing their carbon footprint in 2030 should not be trusted to run our country.

Trump wisely pulled us out of the accord because he knows it is a worthless piece of paper.

Anyone who believes that China, Russia, Iran and North Korea will give up their gas-powered military equipment is naïve at best.

Anyone who believes that Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and other oil producing countries care about their carbon footprint, and will give up their lifeblood of oil should check to see if their brain has been extracted.

As far as Ukraine, shouldn’t we have some constraints, audits, anything on Zelensky instead of essentially having a wide open spigot of taxpayer money? Breitbart reported that Zelensky won’t hold elections “unless [the] U.S. and EU pay for them” — is this a joke? Weren’t we told the war in Ukraine was “crucial” because it was a “fight for democracy”?

