The Democrats are Dixiecrats -- again

The Democrats who ran the segregationist South were called Dixiecrats.

Anybody who knows that today has to be wondering "where have I seen these Democrats before?"

Because the Dems are back to that old Dixiecrat song again, only switching the victims' skin color to fit the Party Line.

Black people used to be their biggest victims, and now it's white guys, devout Catholics and heterosexuals.

But mob scapegoating is dangerous, and they know it very well. They are still doing it.



Today their worst, evilest, and scariest target is Donald J. Trump.

Where most of us see a fatherly playboy with a gold wig, they see the Devil Incarnate.

We are witnessing the most ancient drama in the world, a frenzied mob running after a victm so evil that he must be lynched or torn to pieces. For the biggest Trump haters, that mugshot is only the start.

They are willing to ride roughshod over the Constitution just to see him dead. The Democrats have turned into mobs again --- just as they did to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Nobody is more reactionary than a Marxist.

Marxism is another word for the hatred seen in vendettas.

It's always Us against Them, and you can call it Woke, or you can call it "scientific socialism," but it's the same ancient war cry.



Today Al Sharpton, Rev. Wright and Louis Farrakhan are playing Bull Connor. If they keep going, Dementia Joe and the Dems will end up turning Trump into Jesus Christ.

They really know how to turn a playboy into a martyr.



This election will be bloody drama, and that simple fact is going to leave only two contenders in the ring - Joe and Don.



I'm betting on The Don, because he is stronger, smarter and has a much better sense of humor. If anybody can make this fun, Donald Trump can, because he ran the World Wrestling Federation with the same story line every single fight.



But get ready for the emotional ups and downs to come.

Image: Library of Congress, via Picryl // no known restrictions