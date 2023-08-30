'Educators' kick kid out of class for sporting Gadsden flag sticker

A 12-year-old boy was recently kicked out of class — at the Vanguard School in Colorado Springs, Colo. — because his backpack had a sticker of the Gadsden Flag on it. The famous Revolutionary-era flag depicts a coiled snake on a yellow background and closely mirrors Benjamin Franklin's similar symbol of a snake adorned with the slogan "Join or Die." (The Gadsden flag instead sports the slogan "Don't Tread on Me.")

By way of a reason, the school cited the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which admitted that the flag "originated in the Revolutionary War in a non-racial context," before adding, "However, whatever the historic origins and meaning of the symbol, it also has since been sometimes interpreted to convey racially-tinged messages." Ironically, the only racially tinged message the Gadsden Flag was possibly intended to convey was one against the British monarchy and ruling elite, and no one has ever been whiter than that!

But literally everything is now (at least) sometimes interpreted to convey racially tinged messages. Everything is racist, period. Language, symbols, hand gestures, highway design, infectious diseases, the weather...etc., etc., ad infinitum.

The Vanguard School claimed that the Gadsden Flag is a symbol of "slavery," "White Supremacy," and "hate."

The truth is quite the opposite. The Gadsden Flag is actually a symbol of love — love of liberty, love of freedom, love of unity. And love of representative government — something that, sadly, we seem to no longer have.

Image: InSapphoWeTrust via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.