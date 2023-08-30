Ian Fleming's Joe Biden 5400

So I heard that Biden had 5,400 Biden pseudonym emails. Wonder what the late Ian Fleming would say about that? His Bond 007 only had one name as I recall. And James Bond put his life on the line!

This is the story:

The National Archives and Records Administration acknowledged possessing potentially up to 5,400 emails connected to then-Vice President Joe Biden's pseudonym accounts that he used to forward government information and discuss business with his son, Hunter Biden, and others, and on Monday the Southeastern Legal Foundation filed a lawsuit to compel the agency to turn over the emails. The non-profit constitutional legal group that filed the lawsuit said the archives confirmed that Biden used the pseudonyms of Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters, and JRB Ware during his time in the Obama administration. The archives' admissions confirm years of reporting from Just the News about Biden's use of a personal email as vice president and the pseudonym accounts he used.

Well, the man is interesting. Isn't he?

I have many questions. Why would a man need so many pseudonyms? I mean he is a public figure making decisions with policy consequences.

Another question: Did President Obama know this? Can someone please ask him? And ask him about Hillary Clinton's private server too?

It's hard to take the Biden's Hunter defenses seriously anymore. As they say, a pseudonym is a fictitious name used to conceal an identity. Am I the only one who thinks that such concealment is unacceptable in a public figure discussing business with his son?

Image: Publicdomainvectors.org